Robert Half Raises $300,000 for Nonprofits During Annual Suit Drive

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half recently concluded its 20th annual Suit Drive, raising $300,000 for nonprofit organizations focused on education and employment, and providing support for thousands of professionals entering or re-entering the workforce. Since 2002, Robert Half employees across North America have helped tens of thousands of low-income job seekers by raising funds, sharing career resources, and collecting business attire for Dress for Success® and similar organizations.

This year's 'Suit Drive Re-Imagined' offered new ways for Robert Half employees to help job seekers gain confidence and navigate career transitions, including:

Providing career advice via micro-coaching sessions, workshops and panel discussions

Participating in the Dress for Success Virtual Power Walk to earn volunteer grants via Robert Half's Matching Gifts program

Promoting a gift card drive for clothing, health and wellness items, and office supplies

"Our company values are rooted in doing what's best for our employees, our customers and our communities," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "As we look back on the past two decades, I'm so proud of the work our teams have done to support Dress for Success and similar organizations by committing their time, expertise and additional resources to make a positive impact on the communities where we live and work."

Watch a recap video of Robert Half's 20th annual Suit Drive and visit the Robert Half blog to learn more.

