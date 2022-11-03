Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-11-03 pm EDT
73.67 USD   -3.09%
01:41pRobert Half Raises $300,000 for Nonprofits During Annual Suit Drive
PR
11/02Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022
PR
11/02Robert Half International : Interview Tips to Help You Land the Job You Want
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half Raises $300,000 for Nonprofits During Annual Suit Drive

11/03/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half recently concluded its 20th annual Suit Drive, raising $300,000 for nonprofit organizations focused on education and employment, and providing support for thousands of professionals entering or re-entering the workforce. Since 2002, Robert Half employees across North America have helped tens of thousands of low-income job seekers by raising funds, sharing career resources, and collecting business attire for Dress for Success® and similar organizations.

This year's 'Suit Drive Re-Imagined' offered new ways for Robert Half employees to help job seekers gain confidence and navigate career transitions, including:

  • Providing career advice via micro-coaching sessions, workshops and panel discussions
  • Participating in the Dress for Success Virtual Power Walk to earn volunteer grants via Robert Half's Matching Gifts program
  • Promoting a gift card drive for clothing, health and wellness items, and office supplies

"Our company values are rooted in doing what's best for our employees, our customers and our communities," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "As we look back on the past two decades, I'm so proud of the work our teams have done to support Dress for Success and similar organizations by committing their time, expertise and additional resources to make a positive impact on the communities where we live and work."

Watch a recap video of Robert Half's 20th annual Suit Drive and visit the Robert Half blog to learn more.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-raises-300-000-for-nonprofits-during-annual-suit-drive-301668147.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
01:41pRobert Half Raises $300,000 for Nonprofits During Annual Suit Drive
PR
11/02Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022
PR
11/02Robert Half International : Interview Tips to Help You Land the Job You Want
PU
11/02Robert Half International : How to Prepare for Your Accounts Payable Interview Questions
PU
10/31Robert Half Names Dawn Fay Operational President for Professional Talent Solutions
PR
10/31Robert Half Promotes Dawn Fay to Operational President for Professional Talent Solution..
CI
10/28ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/28Robert Half International : No Response After an Interview? Here's What to Do If You've Be..
PU
10/27Robert half announces quarterly dividend
PR
10/27Robert Half International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations