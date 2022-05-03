Log in
Robert Half Ranked No. 1 Professional Recruiting, Temporary Staffing and Executive Recruiting Firm by Forbes

05/03/2022 | 10:28am EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has once again ranked first on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms. Robert Half also took the top spot on the annual ranking of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms. This is the first time any company has placed first in all three categories.

Rankings are based on an independent survey of external recruiters, hiring managers and job candidates. The 22,400 respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as the industry leader across the full continuum of talent solutions by those who know our industry best," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Securing the top spot on these prestigious lists is an honor and a testament to our employees and their dedication to delivering outstanding service to our clients and candidates."

He added: "Our talent solutions teams have embraced flexible and hybrid work models while helping our clients and candidates do the same. Our people are at the heart of everything we do and are the reason we continue to exceed customers' expectations in an ever-changing environment."

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-ranked-no-1-professional-recruiting-temporary-staffing-and-executive-recruiting-firm-by-forbes-301538609.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
