Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 01:25:20 pm EDT
97.33 USD   -1.43%
12:56pRobert Half Tops List of Best Places To Work In The Bay Area
PR
05/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Robert Half International Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.43/Share, Payable June 15 to Shareholders of Record on May 25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half Tops List of Best Places To Work In The Bay Area

05/06/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has ranked first on the list of Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (1,000+ employees) by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list of Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (100-199 employees).

Nominees were selected based on scores obtained from an independent survey of workers in the Bay Area. The winning companies were those whose employees rated them highest on key dimensions including communication and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement, and trust in leadership.

"Our focus has always been doing what's best for our employees and communities," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Being a Best Place to Work means putting our people first, creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, and providing opportunities for employees to grow and give back. As we look to the future, we will continue to act with purpose to deliver programs that resonate from professional and personal standpoints."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-tops-list-of-best-places-to-work-in-the-bay-area-301541904.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
12:56pRobert Half Tops List of Best Places To Work In The Bay Area
PR
05/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/04Robert Half International Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.43/Share, Payable June 15 ..
MT
05/03Robert half announces quarterly dividend
PR
05/03Robert half announces quarterly dividend
AQ
05/03Robert Half International Inc. Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 15, 20..
CI
05/03Robert Half Ranked No. 1 Professional Recruiting, Temporary Staffing and Executive Recr..
PR
04/28ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How to Build a Successful Environmental Program
PU
04/27Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers For Diversity 2022
PR
04/27BofA Securities Upgrades Robert Half International to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price T..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations