The Suit Drive Re-Imagined: Helping Job Seekers Gain Confidence

It used to be a drive that collected gently used work clothing. But times, and needs, have changed.

Since 2002, Robert Half recruiters and corporate employees across North America have provided support for tens of thousands of low-income job seekers during an annual Suit Drive. The company has worked with employers, job candidates and business contacts to raise funds, collect professional business attire for, and share career resources with the nonprofit Dress for Success and other career development organizations.

As a talent solutions firm, Robert Half recognizes job seekers' challenges and understands the positive effect professional clothing can have on self-assurance and the ability to find a job. Since the program's inception, Robert Half has collected more than 400,000 items of professional clothing - including suits, dresses, shoes and accessories - and helped countless people entering or re-entering the job force with resume and career advice.

Since the start of the pandemic, women - particularly women of color - have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Many served as caregivers while holding jobs impacted by or eliminated in response to the pandemic. This crisis made Dress for Success and Robert Half determined to find additional ways to give people the support they needed to find work.

This year's Suit Drive Re-imagined campaign offers multiple ways to help job seekers gain confidence as they navigate career transitions and pursue new paths. The length of the drive has been extended from a few weeks to three months, running from July through September 2022. New promotional and fundraising activities have been added, and through Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), the campaign now includes Robert Half employees in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Here's how Robert Half and Dress for Success are working together to help those looking for work:

A gift that's needed

Dress for Success has seen an influx of clothing donations during the pandemic. Now, it's looking at new ways to support job seekers. To help in this effort, Robert Half is promoting a gift card drive for retailers of women's and gender-neutral clothing. Gift cards to stores selling health and wellness items and office supplies, and store credit, are also welcome.

"Many of our customers can talk to their Robert Half contact or local office about ways to support the gift card drive," says Leslie Chamberlain, Robert Half senior manager, community relations. "It's a great cause to be involved in - helping others get the support they need to find work.

Want to contribute or learn more? Email [email protected].

Career advice: More than an encouraging word

In July, Robert Half hosted a workshop with Diane Domeyer, Robert Half managing director and, separately, a panel discussion featuring Robert Half directors Cynthia Ortega, Michelle Reisdorf and Katy Tanner. Both online events focused on the topic of career changes. They were followed by brief coaching sessions, where Robert Half volunteers met with Dress for Success participants in breakout rooms to talk, offer career advice and answer questions.

"It was an amazing way to support women who were there looking for work," Ortega says. "I hope we were able to provide some practical advice and inspire participants to reach for their dreams."

In September, Robert Half will hold a virtual career boot camp where employees will review resumes and coach Dress for Success participants on job search prep, mock interviews and personal branding. Robert Half also provides career advice to students, recent college graduates, veterans and other job seekers through organizations across North America.

For highlights from Diane Domeyer's workshop presentation, "Career Development in the New Business Environment," see this post.

Move for a good cause

In addition to providing career resources, many teams and individuals are raising funds for Dress for Success. Robert Half has already pledged the first $50,000. The company also will match employee volunteer hours and donations.

"In addition to Robert Half matching donations and fundraising efforts, or every hour our employees walk, run, stretch or participate in any type of organized movement during August and September, the company's matching gifts program will make a financial grant to benefit Dress for Success," Domeyer says.

Robert Half employees are registering for the Dress for Success Virtual Power Walk, Aug. 27-28, 2022, and can use Robert Half's matching gifts dollars to match donations. Clients and job candidates can get involved by sponsoring a Robert Half professional or team, participating in the Power Walk themselves, or spreading the word to friends, colleagues and others in their networks. To learn more or register, see Dress for Success' The Virtual Power Walk page.

Other employee groups at Robert Half, like GWEN, are participating in their own planned activities and applying for company volunteer grants for the hours they are active. In addition, the Dress for Success affiliate in San Jose, Calif., has a Stretch for Success event planned with an in-person and virtual component on Sept. 17, 2022. You can register for the event here.

"I'm excited about the new ways we are supporting Dress for Success and its clients during our 20th annual Suit Drive," says Rita Steel, Robert Half operational president and pioneer of the company's first Suit Drive. "Responding to the needs of job seekers can greatly impact the lives of those who are most in need of some support."

