Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Robert Walters plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWA   GB0008475088

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(RWA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:20:29 2023-01-10 am EST
521.70 GBX   -3.39%
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:14aRetail and leisure shares move higher
AN
06:08aRobert Walters fourth-quarter profit boosted by Europe but China drops
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retail and leisure shares move higher

01/10/2023 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Card Factory PLC, up 6.4% at 92.75 pence, 12-month range 38.60p-96.22p. The greeting cards, wrapping and gift card seller is trading ahead of expectations and has noticed a post-Covid shift back to the high street by UK shoppers, partly due to strikes at the Royal Mail discouraging online buying. In the 11 months to December 31, Card Factory says sales surged 28% to GBP432.6 million from GBP337.3 million in the same period a year earlier. Card Factory now expects annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of at least GBP106 million, ahead of consensus of GBP96.9 million. Shares set new 52-week high on Tuesday.

----------

Ten Entertainment Group PLC, up 3.8% at 275.10 pence, 12-month range 183.00p-285.01p. The ten-pin bowling operator rises on hope the festive period was as successful for the leisure sector as it was for retailers. Peer Hollywood Bowl Group PLC adds 1.0%. Escape room operator XP Factory PLC, listed on AIM, rises 1.7%.

----------

AO World PLC, up 0.8% at 70.13 pence, 12-month range 37.22p-110.50p. The online electricals seller ups annual guidance. AO says UK revenue in the three months to December 31, its third-quarter, fell 17% year-on-year, an outcome line with expectations. Cost-cutting measures have helped its profit, however. It now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of GBP30 million to GBP40 million, ahead of previous guidance of the top end of a GBP20 million to GBP30 million range. The shares jumped to 81.90p at the open Tuesday, before steadily giving back gains throughout the morning.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Robert Walters PLC, down 5.3% at 511.40p, 12-month range 418.08p-892.00p. The recruiter reported an improved fourth quarter, though its performance in China weakened. Group gross profit grew 11% to GBP105.3 million in the final quarter of 2022 from GBP95.1 million a year earlier. Net fee income from Mainland China fell by 24% due to only recently lifted Covid restrictions.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC -0.53% 70.014 Delayed Quote.33.85%
CARD FACTORY PLC 5.32% 91.75702 Delayed Quote.11.51%
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC 1.01% 250 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC -3.39% 521.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC 3.02% 273 Delayed Quote.4.33%
XP FACTORY PLC -2.24% 14.175 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
All news about ROBERT WALTERS PLC
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:14aRetail and leisure shares move higher
AN
06:08aRobert Walters fourth-quarter profit boosted by Europe but China drops
AN
05:03aJanuary 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
04:55aConsumer stocks drag FTSE 100 lower amid recessionary jitters
RE
04:34aFTSE 100 Drops as RS Group Falls; Retailers Gain
DJ
02:55aRobert Walters Posts 11% Rise in Q4 2022 Net Fee Income
MT
01/09UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/06UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/06Conflicting signals, erratic movements
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT WALTERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 196 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net income 2022 41,7 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net cash 2022 38,8 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 404 M 493 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 051
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Robert Walters plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 540,00 GBX
Average target price 820,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Robert Bannatyne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Leslie van de Walle Non-Executive Chair
Tanith Dodge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Martin Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT WALTERS PLC0.00%493
RANDSTAD N.V.6.07%11 874
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC3.28%8 049
ADECCO GROUP AG11.95%6 133
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.81%4 885
MANPOWERGROUP INC.4.87%4 412