Robert Walters : 2023 Robert Walters Proxy Form

A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend, speak and vote instead of that shareholder. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share held by the appointing shareholder. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

To be effective, this card and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed must be lodged with the Company's registrar at PXS 1, Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL or registered electronically through the website of the Company's registrar at www.robertwaltersshares.co.uk not later than 48 hours before the meeting. In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.

In the case of joint holders, the vote of the ﬁrst name on the register who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.

If you are an institutional investor you may also be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10:30am on 25 April 2023 in order to be considered valid or, if the meeting is adjourned, by 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy. An electronic proxy appointment via the Proxymity platform may be revoked completely by sending an authenticated message via the platform instructing the removal of your proxy vote.

If you wish to appoint as your proxy someone other than the Chair of the Meeting, delete the words "the Chair of the Meeting" and insert the name of your chosen proxy in the space provided in the ﬁrst box. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to part of your holding only, please enter in the box next to the proxy's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If this box is left blank, they will be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

To appoint more than one proxy, (an) additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by emailing the Registrars at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by calling the shareholder helpline on +44 (0) 371 664 0300 (our offices are open between 9am and

5.30pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales; calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider; calls outside the United Kingdom are charged at the applicable international rate); or you may copy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the relevant box if the proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. Multiple proxy appointments should be returned together in the same envelope.