Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Gross profit in its second quarter ended June 30 is down 11% at GBP99.9 million from GBP112 million a year prior. Robert Walters says global market uncertainty continues to hurt both candidate and client confidence. Net cash falls 0.8% to GBP69.9 million on June 30 from GBP70.5 million on March 31. Headcount down 2.8% to 4,280 from 4,403 a the end of the first quarter.

Chief Executive Toby Fowlston says: "The group has a strong and experienced senior management team with a successful track record of navigating challenging macro-economic conditions and balancing short-term pressures with longer term growth."

Current stock price: 423.00 pence, down 0.5%

12-month change: down 17%

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved