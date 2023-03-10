Advanced search
    RWA   GB0008475088

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(RWA)
2023-03-10
499.00 GBX   +1.42%
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
05:10aRobert Walters hails record annual profit
AN
04:10aRobert Walters profit climbs in 2022 as CEO to depart in April
AN
Robert Walters hails record annual profit

03/10/2023 | 05:10am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Robert Walters PLC, up 2.0% at 502 pence, 12-month range 418.08p-750p. The recruitment company posts a year of double-digit percentage growth, with its eponymous chief executive set to depart after 38 years of leading the firm. Revenue rises 13% to GBP1.10 billion in 2022 from GBP970.7 million in 2021, as net fee income climbs across all forms of recruitment. Pretax profit increases 11% to GBP55.6 million from GBP50.2 million. Proposes a final dividend of 17.0 pence, up 13% from 15.0p. Chief Executive Officer Robert Walters will retire at the firm's annual general meeting in late April, passing the reins to Toby Fowlston. Fowlston joined the group back in 1999, and most recently served as CEO for its global recruitment brands of Robert Walters and Walters People.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Forterra PLC, down 1.9% at 207.95p, 12-month range 182.60p-301.00p. The building products manufacturer has its price target cut by Deutsche Bank to 245p from 250p previously. The bank still holds the stock at 'buy'.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -7.21% 10.684 Delayed Quote.8.75%
FORTERRA PLC -2.00% 207.75 Delayed Quote.13.61%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 1.42% 499 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 201 M 1 431 M 1 431 M
Net income 2022 41,6 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net cash 2022 30,3 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 368 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 051
Free-Float 78,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 492,00 GBX
Average target price 736,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Robert Bannatyne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Leslie van de Walle Non-Executive Chair
Tanith Dodge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Martin Cooper Non-Executive Director
