Robert Walters hails record annual profit

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Robert Walters PLC, up 2.0% at 502 pence, 12-month range 418.08p-750p. The recruitment company posts a year of double-digit percentage growth, with its eponymous chief executive set to depart after 38 years of leading the firm. Revenue rises 13% to GBP1.10 billion in 2022 from GBP970.7 million in 2021, as net fee income climbs across all forms of recruitment. Pretax profit increases 11% to GBP55.6 million from GBP50.2 million. Proposes a final dividend of 17.0 pence, up 13% from 15.0p. Chief Executive Officer Robert Walters will retire at the firm's annual general meeting in late April, passing the reins to Toby Fowlston. Fowlston joined the group back in 1999, and most recently served as CEO for its global recruitment brands of Robert Walters and Walters People.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Forterra PLC, down 1.9% at 207.95p, 12-month range 182.60p-301.00p. The building products manufacturer has its price target cut by Deutsche Bank to 245p from 250p previously. The bank still holds the stock at 'buy'.

