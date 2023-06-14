Advanced search
    RWA   GB0008475088

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(RWA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:39:14 2023-06-14 am EDT
402.50 GBX   -13.63%
Robert Walters shares drop as lower annual profit predicted
AN
Recruiter Robert Walters says 2023 profit to be below market view
RE
Robert Walters plc Announces Directorate Changes, with Effect from 1 June 2023
CI
Robert Walters shares drop as lower annual profit predicted

06/14/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Says annual profit will be "significantly lower" than current market expectations. Net fee income for the first two months of the second quarter of 2023 was down 9%. Robert Walters adds it has not seen sustained improvement in candidate confidence or hire times, despite its prior expectations. Recruitment market fundamentals such as job flow, candidate shortages and wage inflation remain solid, it says, meaning that when market confidence recovers, there will "likely be a return to meaningful growth". Robert Walters is focused on protecting its "strategic core" to ensure it can "fully benefit" from future growth opportunities.

Robert Walters will publish a trading update for the second quarter on July 6.

Current stock price: 409.00 pence, down 12% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 11%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 235 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
Net income 2023 37,1 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net cash 2023 30,5 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,88x
Yield 2023 5,32%
Capitalization 315 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 356
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Robert Walters plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 466,00 GBX
Average target price 715,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toby Fowlston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Robert Bannatyne Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philippe Leslie van de Walle Non-Executive Chairman
Tanith Dodge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michaela Tod Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-13.70%397
RANDSTAD N.V.-13.43%9 746
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-0.54%7 942
ADECCO GROUP AG-4.56%5 360
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.81%4 465
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-7.96%3 890
