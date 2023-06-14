Robert Walters shares drop as lower annual profit predicted

Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Says annual profit will be "significantly lower" than current market expectations. Net fee income for the first two months of the second quarter of 2023 was down 9%. Robert Walters adds it has not seen sustained improvement in candidate confidence or hire times, despite its prior expectations. Recruitment market fundamentals such as job flow, candidate shortages and wage inflation remain solid, it says, meaning that when market confidence recovers, there will "likely be a return to meaningful growth". Robert Walters is focused on protecting its "strategic core" to ensure it can "fully benefit" from future growth opportunities.

Robert Walters will publish a trading update for the second quarter on July 6.

Current stock price: 409.00 pence, down 12% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 11%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.