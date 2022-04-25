Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Robertet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBT   FR0000039091

ROBERTET

(RBT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:35:03 am EDT
845.00 EUR   -1.29%
12:05pROBERTET : ROBERTET 2021 - Strong growth in results
AN
04/19ROBERTET : Back towards the lower end of the range
02/23ROBERTET : 2021 : a very good year
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robertet : ROBERTET 2021 - Strong growth in results

04/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Consolidated financial statements (in thousands of euros) 2021 % 2020 %  % change
Turnover 606 085   538 318   +12.6%
Current EBITDA 117 529 19.4% 96 470 17.9% +21.8%
 Current operating income 93 587 15.4% 70 995 13.2% +31.8%
 Net income 71 828 11.8% 50 617 9.4% +41.9%
Net income per share (in euros) 31.02   21.89   +41.7%

Robertet's Board of Directors was held in Grasse on 20 April 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr Philippe Maubert.

The results for the year 2021 were excellent.

The performance was remarkable for the Robertet Grasse parent company, which brings together most of the

Group's resources and generates most of Robertet's financial results.

The United States showed good growth and remains a significant contributor to the Group's results.

For the other subsidiaries, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom are in clear progression.

Philippe MAUBERT reiterated his desire to be attentive to external growth projects that include real syner- gies.

As of March 31, 2022, consolidated sales were up 22.2%, which would be 12.9% on a constant consolidation scope basis, with the Raw Materials division up 9.3%, Perfumery, still very dynamic, up 20%, and Flavors up 16.8%. The Health and Beauty activity is growing strongly and is pursuing its ambitious development plan. Its sales for the first quarter of 2022 are up 23%.

The planned growth for the whole of 2022 could be in the range of 8 to 10%, including some external growth. For the year 2022, we must nevertheless take into account the very unstable international context and be prudent.

A combined general meeting will be convened for June 14, 2022 at 11 a.m.

A dividend of 8.00 euros per share will be proposed, compared with 5.60 euros the previous year.

The annual financial report will be available on 30 April on the Robertet website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before depreciation, amortization, provi- sions and reversals and excluding other operating expenses, considered as non-current.

The table showing the reconciliation of current EBITDA from current operating income is as follows:

  2021 2020
Current operating income 93 587 70 995
Depreciation, provisions and reversals 23 675 25 441
Other operating expenses 267 34
Current EBITDA 117 529 96 470

There has been a clear improvement in this indicator, which represents 19.4% of revenues compared with 17.9% at the end of last year, essentially thanks to a significant improvement in the gross margin and relative control of fixed costs in all the Group's significant entities and divisions.

However, this trend is expected to slow down in 2022 due to the rising cost of raw materials, energy and transport.

The main balance sheet indicators are as follows:

  2021 2020
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Group share)		 545 734 476 256
NET CASH (*) 77 276 63 578
CURRENT ASSETS - CUR- RENT LIABILITIES 368 898 332 098

( *) Net cash = cash and cash equivalents + other current financial assets - financial liabilities (including financial liabilities under IFRS16)

These figures reflect the Group's continued high level of net cash for the year 2021, despite the acquisitions made during the year, as well as the continued high and growing level of consolidated equity.

As of March 31, 2022, at constant exchange rates, consolidated revenues were up sharply by 18.4%, with

sales in USD representing 42.4% of consolidated revenues for the first three months of the year.

Changes in the scope of consolidation compared with the first quarter of 2021 generated additional reve- nues of EUR 13,449,000, representing an impact of 9.3 points on the total increase in revenues of +22.2%.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymprksacYWuZm52alJlum2Jrmm9mm2TJmmmWl5Joapadbm1olmZibMbIZnBllmdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74121-22.04.22-robertet-strong-growth-in-results.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
