  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Robertet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBT   FR0000039091

ROBERTET

(RBT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:19 2023-03-01 am EST
914.00 EUR    0.00%
2022Robertet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022ROBERTET : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Robertet SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robertet : ROBERTET GROUP ACQUIRES AROMA ESENCIAL

03/01/2023 | 12:05pm EST
Grasse, March 1, 2023

The Robertet Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Aroma Esencial, a company based in Girona, Spain, specializing in the processing of natural products such as vetiver, patchouli, cedar, ylang-ylang and other strategic products for the aroma industry. Aroma Esencial has a great deal of know-how, a high-end industrial tool for fractionation and molecular distillation, and a range of strategic products for the fine fragrance industry. The Robertet Group is proud to welcome Aroma Esencial and to continue the production of high-quality ingredients to better meet our customers' needs.

Julien Maubert, Director of the Group's Raw Materials Division, says: “This acquisition is fully in line with our desire to consolidate our position as world leader in natural aromatic ingredients and to strengthen our competitive advantage through a unique offering for our customers.”

About Robertet :

Robertet S.A. was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and majority family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,000 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of more than 1,700 natural materials and products created in one of its 14 global creation centers. In 2021, the Robertet Group will have achieved a global net turnover in excess of 600 million euros.

Visit www.robertet.com for more details


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZlrYpxtkpedmpxxaZ1maGJnl2tqmZKdapXLmJKZl5fKbHJpxWqTZ5SVZnBpnGpt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78757-press-relase-robertet-group-acquires-aroma-esencial-march-2023.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
