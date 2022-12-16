Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Robex Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBX   CA76125Y1051

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

(RBX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:50 2022-12-16 am EST
0.2950 CAD   +5.36%
Robex : Rapid Restart of Operations at Nampala, Mali
GL
Robex : Rapid Restart of Operations at Nampala, Mali
GL
Robex Resources Down 10% as Incident at its Nampala Mine Results in the Death of an Artisanal Miner
MT
Robex: Rapid Restart of Operations at Nampala, Mali

12/16/2022 | 11:05am EST
QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", "the Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX).

This morning, a first assessment of the situation was made. The main plant has not been damaged. Management believes that production will resume safely in the next few hours.

Secondary buildings not essential to production were damaged, but it should not affect the restart of operations.

The Nampala teams would like to thank all parties involved who have shown great solidarity in providing assistance to ensure the safety of our workers, including the Malian authorities, in particular the Malian army, community leaders, site managers and workers, and all suppliers.

The management of Robex.

For more information:

ROBEX RESOURCES INC CONTACTS:
RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Aurélien Bonneviot,
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
+1 (581) 741-7421

E-mail : investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com		Robert Thaemlitz
Account Manager
+1 (416) 644-2020
or +1 (212) 812-7680

E-Mail : rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forward looking information” or “forward looking statements” in terms of security legislation. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to complete the planned funding to undertake its future work programs, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
