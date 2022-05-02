Log in
    RBX   CA76125Y1051

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

(RBX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/02 03:12:43 pm EDT
0.3650 CAD    0.00%
05:14pROBEX RESOURCES : 2021 ESTMA Report
PU
04:35pROBEX : 2021 Sustainable Growth Strategy Validation and 2022 New Dimension Resulting From the Business Combination With Sycamore
GL
04:35pROBEX : 2021 Sustainable Growth Strategy Validation and 2022 New Dimension Resulting From the Business Combination With Sycamore
GL
GL
Robex Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report

05/02/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Reporting Entity Name

Robex Resources Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

2022-05-02

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E994549

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Nampala S.A.

Not Consolidated

For Substituted Reports - Jurisdiction in which the Transparency Report was Originally Filed:

Quebec Government (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Report Due Date in Other Jurisdiction

2022-05-02

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Augustin Rousselet

Date

2022-05-02

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

STATEMENT UNDER THE ACT RESPECTING TRANSPARENCY MEASURES

IN THE MINING, OIL AND GAS INDUSTRIES (s.1)

Fiscal year covered by the statement: from January 1, 2021

to December 31, 2021

Name of the entity ﬁling the statement: Robex Resources inc.

Name(s) of the subsidiary or subsidiaries for which the entity ﬁles the statement, where applicable:

Nampala S.A.

CERTIFICATE

I certify that I have examined the information contained in the statement of

Robex Resources inc. for the ﬁscal year that began on January 1, 2021 and ended on December 31, 2021 . To my knowledge and having exercised due diligence, the information contained in the statement is, in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, true, accurate and complete.

Full name of the ofﬁcer or director: Augustin Rousselet

Title of position: Chief Financial Officer

Date: May 2, 2022

[Signature]

PAYMENTS BY PAYEE (in thousands)

Name of country

Payee

Taxes and income tax

Royalties

Fees

Production entitlements

Dividends

Bonuses

Contributions for infrastructure construction or improvement

TOTAL

Notes

Mali

Government

CAD 13,319

CAD 1,802

CAD 15,121

Mali

Communities

CAD 400

CAD 400

PAYMENTS PER PROJECT (in thousands)

Name of country

Project

Taxes and income tax

Royalties

Fees

Production entitlements

Dividends

Bonuses

Contributions for infrastructure construction or improvement

TOTAL

Notes

Mali

Nampala

CAD 13,319

CAD 1,802

CAD 400

CAD 15,521

Disclaimer

Robex Resources Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 121 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Net income 2020 44,6 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net cash 2020 1,01 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 219 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Robex Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Cohen Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP-Technical
Georges Cohen Chairman & President
Augustin Rousselet Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Claude Goulet Director
Richard Regis Faucher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBEX RESOURCES INC.0.00%171
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.46%57 817
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION19.13%39 777
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.58%26 482
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.24%26 036
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.08%20 275