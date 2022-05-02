Robex Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here Reporting Entity Name Robex Resources Inc. Reporting Year From 2021-01-01 To: 2021-12-31 Date submitted 2022-05-02 Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number E994549 Original Submission Amended Report Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field) Nampala S.A. Not Consolidated For Substituted Reports - Jurisdiction in which the Transparency Report was Originally Filed: Quebec Government (Autorité des marchés financiers) Report Due Date in Other Jurisdiction 2022-05-02 Attestation by Reporting Entity In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above. Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity Augustin Rousselet Date 2022-05-02 Position Title Chief Financial Officer

STATEMENT UNDER THE ACT RESPECTING TRANSPARENCY MEASURES

IN THE MINING, OIL AND GAS INDUSTRIES (s.1)

Fiscal year covered by the statement: from January 1, 2021

to December 31, 2021

Name of the entity ﬁling the statement: Robex Resources inc.

Name(s) of the subsidiary or subsidiaries for which the entity ﬁles the statement, where applicable:

Nampala S.A.

CERTIFICATE

I certify that I have examined the information contained in the statement of

Robex Resources inc. for the ﬁscal year that began on January 1, 2021 and ended on December 31, 2021 . To my knowledge and having exercised due diligence, the information contained in the statement is, in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, true, accurate and complete.

Full name of the ofﬁcer or director: Augustin Rousselet

Title of position: Chief Financial Officer

Date: May 2, 2022

[Signature]

PAYMENTS BY PAYEE (in thousands)

Name of country Payee Taxes and income tax Royalties Fees Production entitlements Dividends Bonuses Contributions for infrastructure construction or improvement TOTAL Notes Mali Government CAD 13,319 CAD 1,802 CAD 15,121 Mali Communities CAD 400 CAD 400

PAYMENTS PER PROJECT (in thousands)