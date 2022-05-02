Robex Resources : 2021 ESTMA Report

|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Robex Resources Inc.
Reporting Year
From
2021-01-01
To:
2021-12-31
Date submitted
2022-05-02
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E994549
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Nampala S.A.
Not Consolidated
For Substituted Reports - Jurisdiction in which the Transparency Report was Originally Filed:
Quebec Government (Autorité des marchés financiers)
Report Due Date in Other Jurisdiction
2022-05-02
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Augustin Rousselet
Date
2022-05-02
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
STATEMENT UNDER THE ACT RESPECTING TRANSPARENCY MEASURES
IN THE MINING, OIL AND GAS INDUSTRIES (s.1)
Fiscal year covered by the statement: from January 1, 2021
to December 31, 2021
Name of the entity ﬁling the statement: Robex Resources inc.
Name(s) of the subsidiary or subsidiaries for which the entity ﬁles the statement, where applicable:
Nampala S.A.
CERTIFICATE
I certify that I have examined the information contained in the statement of
Robex Resources inc. for the ﬁscal year that began on January 1, 2021 and ended on December 31, 2021 . To my knowledge and having exercised due diligence, the information contained in the statement is, in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, true, accurate and complete.
Full name of the ofﬁcer or director: Augustin Rousselet
Title of position: Chief Financial Officer
Date: May 2, 2022
[Signature]
PAYMENTS BY PAYEE (in thousands)
Name of country
Payee
Taxes and income tax
Royalties
Fees
Production entitlements
Dividends
Bonuses
Contributions for infrastructure construction or improvement
TOTAL
Notes
Mali
Government
CAD 13,319
CAD 1,802
CAD 15,121
Mali
Communities
CAD 400
CAD 400
PAYMENTS PER PROJECT (in thousands)
Name of country
Project
Taxes and income tax
Royalties
Fees
Production entitlements
Dividends
Bonuses
Contributions for infrastructure construction or improvement
TOTAL
Notes
Mali
Nampala
CAD 13,319
CAD 1,802
CAD 400
CAD 15,521
