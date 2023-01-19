Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Robex Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBX   CA76125Y1051

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.

(RBX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:46:39 2023-01-19 am EST
0.3200 CAD   -1.54%
10:01aRobex Resources : VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW – RENMARK FINANCIAL – JANUARY 2023
PU
01/16Robex - Kiniero Gold District, SGA Complex, Excellent Strike Extension Reserve Delineation Pit Shell Drilling Results
AQ
01/13Robex Resources Inc. Announces Strike Extension Drilling Results at SGA Complex on its Property in Guinea
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robex Resources : VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW – RENMARK FINANCIAL – JANUARY 2023

01/19/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Robex Resources Inc. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
10:01aRobex Resources : VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW – RENMARK FINANCIAL – JANUARY 2023
PU
01/16Robex - Kiniero Gold District, SGA Complex, Excellent Strike Extension Reserve Delineat..
AQ
01/13Robex Resources Inc. Announces Strike Extension Drilling Results at SGA Complex on its ..
CI
01/13Robex : Kiniero Gold District, SGA Complex – Excellent Strike Extension Reserve Deli..
GL
01/13Robex : Kiniero Gold District, SGA Complex – Excellent Strike Extension Reserve Deli..
GL
01/12Robex to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 1..
AQ
01/11Robex to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 1..
GL
01/11Robex to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 1..
AQ
2022Robex : Rapid Restart of Operations at Nampala, Mali
GL
2022Robex : Rapid Restart of Operations at Nampala, Mali
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2021 15,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2021 9,28 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Robex Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBEX RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Cohen Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP-Technical
Georges Cohen Chairman & President
Alain William Chief Financial Officer
Augustin Rousselet Chief Operating Officer
Claude Goulet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBEX RESOURCES INC.-5.71%204
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.17%40 901
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.07%32 475
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED4.98%24 802
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.27%20 000
POLYUS0.00%16 398