4,714,139,961 Ordinary Shares of Robi Axiata Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1109 days starting from 10-DEC-2020 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Shares held by sponsors, directors and shareholders holding 10% or more will be held in lock-in for 03 years.



In case, any existing sponsor or director of the Issuer transfers any share to any person, those transferred shares, will be held in lock-in for 03 years.



Shares allotted to any person, before 4 (four) years or more of according consent to the public issue, Shares held by alternative investment funds will be held in lock-in 01 year.



Shares held by any person will be held in lock-in for 02 years.