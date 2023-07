Robi Axiata Ltd is a Bangladesh-based mobile network operator. The Company is primarily engaged in offering a broad assortment of networking solutions, such as short messaging services (SMS), general packet radio services (GPRS), international roaming SMS set aside, multimedia messaging services (MMS), voice greetings, and calling services. The Company also offers digital services. The Company has also developed the Islamic lifestyle app, Noor; sports entertainment app, My Sports; mobile-based health insurance digital service, My Health; customers’ digital self-service window, My Robi app; entertainment content platform, Robi Screen; and a comprehensive audio-visual digital music platform. It offers enterprise solutions, Robi Cloud, mobile services, infrastructure technology business solutions, and Microsoft cloud solutions.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services