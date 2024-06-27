Robi Axiata Limited is a Bangladesh-based mobile network operator. The Company is primarily involved in providing mobile telecommunication services (voice, data and other related services) and information technology (IT) related services in Bangladesh. The Company also provides other services, including international roaming services with various operators of different countries across the world. The Company also offers digital services, including DigiCure, which is a digital solution for medical services; Health Plus, which is a healthcare solution; Bdapps, which is a local app store and API hub which enables content providers and application developers to monetize their applications; bdtickets, which is an online platform for buying tickets, and Noor, which offers Islamic services in Bangladesh. It also offers business solutions, such as Enterprise Resource Locator, Sales Force Automation, Mobile Device Management, Google Workspace, Microsoft Cloud Solutions and Robi Cloud.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services