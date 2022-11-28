Advanced search
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
9.190 USD   -2.13%
05:59pBlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried Over Robinhood Shares - FT
RE
05:59pBlockfi sues sam bankman-fried over robinhood shares - ft…
RE
11/25Robinhood Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD
BU
BLOCKFI SUES SAM BANKMAN-FRIED OVER ROBINHOOD SHARES - FT…

11/28/2022 | 05:59pm EST

11/28/2022 | 05:59pm EST
BLOCKFI SUES SAM BANKMAN-FRIED OVER ROBINHOOD SHARES - FT


© Reuters 2022
11/25Robinhood Investigation Initiated By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an..
BU
11/21Financials Up Slightly on Mixed View of Market Outlook -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/21NY Dept. Of Financial Services' First Enforcement Action Against A Crypto Company, And ..
AQ
11/17Analysis-U.S. regulators could be pressured by slim Republican House control
RE
11/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday
MT
11/17Robinhood Markets Reports Decline in October Total Trading Volumes, Assets Under Custod..
MT
11/16Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports October 2022 Operating Data
GL
11/16FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revealed huge holes in firm's books
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 371 M - -
Net income 2022 -989 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 327 M 8 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,39 $
Average target price 12,42 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-47.13%8 327
INTUIT INC.-38.98%110 413
ADYEN N.V.-35.35%48 143
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-39.55%39 151
WORLDLINE-5.28%13 599
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED21.73%7 748