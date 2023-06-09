Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. affiliate of Binance said it
was halting dollar deposits, while trading platform Robinhood
Markets said it was delisting some crypto tokens, after
the U.S. securities regulator stepped up its crackdown on the
crypto sector.
Binance.US, the purportedly independent partner of Binance,
said in a tweet on Thursday that its banking partners were
preparing to stop dollar withdrawal channels as early as June
13, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a
court to freeze its assets. Customers have until Tuesday to
withdraw their funds.
The development is the latest blow for the world's largest
cryptocurrency exchange and raises questions about whether its
U.S. operation can survive the SEC lawsuit, which alleges
Binance manipulated its trading volumes and comingled customer
assets, among other civil charges that it denies.
"This is very serious for Binance.US," said Clara Medalie,
director of research at Kaiko, a digital asset data provider.
"The inability for Binance.US to offer USD trading services
in a region the exchange was specifically built to operate in is
an existential threat."
On Friday, Robinhood said it was removing three
cryptocurrency tokens from its platform that the SEC identified
as securities in its lawsuit against Binance and a separate
action it filed against Coinbase the following day, in
a sign the SEC litigation is already rippling through the crypto
market.
The SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao,
and Binance.US's operation on Monday, alleging in 13 charges
that Binance had engaged in a "web of deception," artificially
inflated trading volumes and diverted customer funds, and that
Binance and Zhao were secretly controlling the U.S. entity while
publicly claiming that it was independent.
Binance did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
It has said it would defend its platform "vigorously," claiming
the SEC was limited in reach as Binance was not a U.S. exchange.
In a subsequent filing on Tuesday, the SEC asked a federal
court to freeze Binance's U.S. assets, including customer assets
that total more than $2.2 billion held in crypto and some $377
million in U.S. dollar bank accounts, according to the agency.
The SEC expressed concern that the company could move those
funds offshore. Binance.US called the motion "unwarranted."
On Thursday, Binance.US said the SEC action had created
"challenges" for its financial services providers and that the
exchange would no longer accept dollar deposits as part of plans
to change to a "crypto-only exchange."
As of 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, investors had
pulled more than $31 million from Binance.US in the prior 24
hours, according to data firm Nansen.
BAM Trading, Binance.US's operator, holds customers' funds
with California-based Axos Bank, according to a letter from
lawyers for BAM Trading to the SEC dated May 26, which was made
public by the SEC on Tuesday.
Axos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Binance.US had struggled to find banking partners after the
failure of Signature Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported in
April.
Binance.US said crypto-denominated trading, deposits,
withdrawals and "staking" - where users deposit cryptocurrencies
for use in blockchain transactions - would remain fully
operational.
'REGULATORY GRAY AREA'
Crypto companies started out in a regulatory gray area, but
the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler has steadily asserted its
jurisdiction over the industry, arguing most tokens are
securities and should be subject to the same disclosure rules.
Other U.S. crypto exchanges are likely to be in the firing
line as a result of this week's lawsuits, which expand the
number of cryptocurrencies that the SEC has identified as
securities to include some commonly traded tokens, such as
Solana, Cardano and Polygon. Robinhood said it would be removing
those three coins effective June 27.
The Binance and Coinbase SEC lawsuits "introduced a cloud of
uncertainty around these assets and, as a result, our team has
decided to end support for them," the company tweeted.
On Thursday, ratings agency Moody's changed its outlook of
Coinbase to "negative" from "stable," citing the potential
impact of the SEC's lawsuit. Shares of Coinbase were last down
1.9% to $53.85.
Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Elizabeth Howcroft in
London and Rae Wee in Singapore; additional reporting by Tom
Wilson in London and Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis)