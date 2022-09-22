Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood
Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial
jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning
payment-for-order-flow (PFOF).
The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice
less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing
people familiar with the matter. The regulator had mulled over
the controversial practice for months that critics believe
creates conflicts of interest. (https://bit.ly/3LwinJn)
Retail brokers route most customer orders via wholesale
brokers than exchanges, as wholesalers generally offer a
slightly better price. Most retail brokers also accept rebates,
or payments, from wholesalers in lieu of orders.
Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, which makes around
75% of its revenue from PFOF, climbed 5%, while Virtu Financial
added 9%.
PFOF drew new scrutiny last year when an army of retail
investors went on a buying spree of "meme stocks" like GameStop
and AMC, squeezing hedge funds that had shorted
the shares.
Many investors had purchased the shares using
commission-free brokers like Robinhood that accept PFOF from a
few powerful market-makers.
Britain, Canada, and Australia have already banned PFOF,
while SEC Chairman Gary Gensler had suggested in August that the
regulator could go that route.
Chair Gensler said in his recent Congressional testimony
that he believes it's appropriate to look at ways to freshen up
the SEC's rules to make equity markets fair, efficient, and
competitive as possible for investors, particularly for retail
investors, said an SEC spokesperson.
To that end, recommendations about best execution, fees and
rebates, payment for order flow and order-by-order competition
are few of the things being considered, the spokesperson added.
(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)