  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-09-22 pm EDT
9.675 USD   -2.47%
02:00pBrokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
RE
09:57aBrokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals
RE
09/20Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brokerages jump on report SEC stops short of banning PFOF deals

09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF).

The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The regulator had mulled over the controversial practice for months that critics believe creates conflicts of interest. (https://bit.ly/3LwinJn)

Retail brokers route most customer orders via wholesale brokers than exchanges, as wholesalers generally offer a slightly better price. Most retail brokers also accept rebates, or payments, from wholesalers in lieu of orders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, which makes around 75% of its revenue from PFOF, climbed 5%, while Virtu Financial added 9%.

PFOF drew new scrutiny last year when an army of retail investors went on a buying spree of "meme stocks" like GameStop and AMC, squeezing hedge funds that had shorted the shares.

Many investors had purchased the shares using commission-free brokers like Robinhood that accept PFOF from a few powerful market-makers.

Britain, Canada, and Australia have already banned PFOF, while SEC Chairman Gary Gensler had suggested in August that the regulator could go that route.

Chair Gensler said in his recent Congressional testimony that he believes it's appropriate to look at ways to freshen up the SEC's rules to make equity markets fair, efficient, and competitive as possible for investors, particularly for retail investors, said an SEC spokesperson.

To that end, recommendations about best execution, fees and rebates, payment for order flow and order-by-order competition are few of the things being considered, the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC. -1.29% 22.9 Delayed Quote.12.29%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -1.76% 9.73 Delayed Quote.-44.14%
VIRTU FINANCIAL, INC. 8.22% 23.15 Delayed Quote.-25.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 366 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 190 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 733 M 8 733 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 68,6%
