  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.560 USD   +5.03%
05:42pRobinhood Markets Soars After Hours as Hong Kong Crypto Exchange CEO Acquires 7.6% Equity Stake for $648.3 Million
MT
05:40pCrypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
RE
05:28pSam Bankman-Fried and Emergent Fidelity Tech Report 7.6% Stake in Robinhood Markets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood

05/12/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

May 12 (Reuters) - Samuel Bankman-Fried, the chief executive and founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, revealed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc on Thursday, capitalizing on the weakness of the shares of the trading app to build a position.

Bankman-Fried said in a regulatory filing he did not have any intention of taking control of Robinhood. The company's dual-class shares currently give Robinhood's founders control of 64% of the voting shares outstanding.

A person familiar with the matter said that Bankman-Fried had not informed Robinhood of any plans to merge it with his FTX platform.

Bankman-Fried said in the filing that it was possible that his position may evolve and he could end up pushing for changes. He disclosed he started building his stake in Robinhood in the middle of March. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange commission, he now owns more than 56 million shares, which he purchased for more than $648 million.

Shares of Robinhood were up more than 27% in after-hours trading following the disclosure, as investors cheered Bankman-Fried's show of confidence in the beaten-up stock. The company has struggled to meet Wall Street expectations since its IPO last year.

Robinhood's communication team tweeted that they agree with Bankman-Fried that the company is "an attractive investment."

"We have the best customer base, are introducing great new products, and we have the team to deliver. Our journey is just beginning," the team said.

FTX, which Bankman-Fried co-founded in 2019, was valued at $32 billion in a February funding round, and Bankman-Fried himself is worth $21 billion, according to Forbes.

Like many tech start-ups, Robinhood has yet to turn a profit, but even still, its earnings have disappointed investors. The company reported a 43% decline in first-quarter revenue along with a decline in monthly active users in April.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 521 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 105 M 7 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,15 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-54.11%7 105
INTUIT INC.-44.63%100 729
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.38%57 073
ADYEN N.V.-40.62%44 817
WORLDLINE-27.48%10 513
KAKAO PAY CORP.-50.77%9 467