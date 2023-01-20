Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
9.520 USD   +5.19%
01/20Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
RE
01/18Robinhood must face customers' lawsuit alleging it hid trading costs
RE
01/18Robinhood must face lawsuit concerning order flows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried

01/20/2023 | 07:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing.

Bankman-Fried, who has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges. He is scheduled to face trial in October.

The Department of Justice revealed the seizure of Robinhood shares earlier this month, but it provided a more complete list of seized assets Friday, including cash held at various banks and assets deposited at crypto exchange Binance.

The ownership of the seized Robinhood shares, valued at about $525 million, has been the subject of disputes between Bankman-Fried, FTX, and bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi.

The most recent asset seizure reported by the DOJ took place on Thursday, when prosecutors seized $94.5 million in cash from an account at Silvergate Bank which was associated with FTX Digital Markets, FTX's subsidiary in the Bahamas. The DOJ seized more than $7 million from other Silvergate accounts associated with Bankman-Fried and FTX.

The DOJ previously seized nearly $50 million from an FTX Digital Markets account at Moonstone Bank, a small bank in Washington state.

DOJ also said that assets in three Binance accounts associated with Bankman-Fried were subject to criminal forfeiture, but did not provide an estimate of the value in those accounts.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Daniel Wallis)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
01/20Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
RE
01/18Robinhood must face customers' lawsuit alleging it hid trading costs
RE
01/18Robinhood must face lawsuit concerning order flows
RE
01/17Robinhood Markets Establishes New Media Unit
MT
01/17Robinhood Announces Sherwood Media, LLC
GL
01/17Robinhood Markets, Inc. Announces Sherwood Media, LLC
CI
01/12Robinhood Markets Lifts Waitlist for Retirement Account Allowing Public Enrolment
MT
01/12The Wait(list) is Over – Robinhood Retirement is Now Available to All Eligible Cu..
AQ
01/11Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Robinhood Markets to $12 From $13, Maintains Equal..
MT
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Robinhood Markets Price Target to $9 From $10, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 369 M - -
Net income 2022 -986 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 442 M 8 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,52 $
Average target price 11,58 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.16.95%8 442
INTUIT INC.-2.73%106 358
ADYEN N.V.2.70%43 579
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.4.69%42 148
WORLDLINE8.68%12 052
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.20.58%9 555