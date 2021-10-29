Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/29/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Robinhood released its third-quarter financial results after the markets closed on October 26, 2021. The Company reported revenues that failed to meet Wall Street estimates. Based on this news, shares of Robinhood fell sharply by more than 10%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


