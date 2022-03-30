Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In win for Robinhood, judge declares Massachusetts investment advice rule invalid

03/30/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

BOSTON (Reuters) -A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dealt state securities regulators a major setback in their enforcement action against online brokerage Robinhood by declaring the state's new fiduciary duty rule that underlies the case invalid.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Michael Ricciuti in Boston concluded that Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin lacked the authority to adopt a rule in March 2020 that raised the investment-advice standard for brokers.

Galvin in December 2020 accused the app-based service of using strategies that treated trading like a game to lure young, inexperienced customers, including by having confetti rain down on the user's screen for each trade made on its app.

Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, through an administrative case, has sought to revoke Robinhood's broker-dealer license in the state. Parts of the case were based on alleged violations of the fiduciary duty rule.

That rule went beyond a standard the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted in 2019 by requiring broker-dealers have a fiduciary obligation to provide investment without regard to the interests of anyone but their customers.

But Ricciuti said the rule overrode state law and that nothing in the state's securities statute suggests the legislature intended to give Galvin the authority to do so through rule making.

He put his decision on hold to allow Galvin, a Democrat, time to pursue an appeal. A spokesperson for Galvin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dan Gallagher, Robinhood's chief legal office, in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying Galvin has "consistently mischaracterized and disparaged Robinhood's platform and customers without any legal basis."

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 836 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 180 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 810 M 13 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,91 $
Average target price 17,38 $
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-10.42%13 810
INTUIT INC.-24.54%137 266
ADYEN N.V.-16.58%66 258
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.56%62 172
KAKAO PAY CORP.-14.04%15 464
WORLDLINE-12.28%13 384