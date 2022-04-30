Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.805 USD   -2.82%
03:20pMunger says retail trading firm Robinhood getting comeuppance
RE
04/29JMP Securities Lowers Robinhood Markets Price Target to $36 From $41, Market Outperform Rating Kept
MT
04/29AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Hubg, mhk, hood
MT
Munger says retail trading firm Robinhood getting comeuppance

04/30/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway's vice-chairman Charles Munger said on Saturday that retail broker Robinhood Markets Inc, which is trading near a record low, was getting its comeuppance.

After a peak in 2020 in trading volumes, Robinhood posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue earlier this month as transaction volumes declined across asset classes amid poor performance of shares. The company said it was laying off 9% of its full-time workforce.

"Look what happened to Robinhood from peak to trough, wasn't it obvious something like that was going to happen?" said Munger. "When it came out and went public and everyone went gambling... it was disgusting... Now it's unraveling, God is getting just."

The firm was at the center of the retail trading frenzy when investors used the platform last year to pump money into shares of so-called meme stocks, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based firm were sold in its IPO last July for $38 apiece. They closed on Friday at $9.80.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -2.17% 15.3 Delayed Quote.-43.75%
GAMESTOP CORP. -3.28% 125.07 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -2.82% 9.805 Delayed Quote.-44.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 670 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 191 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 528 M 8 528 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-44.79%8 528
INTUIT INC.-34.90%118 428
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.16%60 554
ADYEN N.V.-29.79%52 971
KAKAO PAY CORP.-35.53%11 760
WORLDLINE-22.77%11 192