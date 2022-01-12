Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
NOTICE TO ROBINHOOD CUSTOMERS WITH LOSSES EXCEEDING $100,000: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation on Behalf of Customers Who Sustained Damages During January 2021 Trading Restrictions in Light of Investor Recovery

01/12/2022 | 05:59pm EST
National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes (“KT”) continues to investigate on behalf of investors who sustained losses in excess of $100,000 from the January 2021 trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood Financial, LLC (NASDAQ: HOOD). This is in light of the recent FINRA arbitration award, rendering Robinhood liable. If you were unable to place a sell order or to close your position due to Robinhood’s January 2021 platform failures, please contact us here.

According to the FINRA award, Robinhood was found liable for placing trading restrictions on its platform for certain stocks such as Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) and Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) at the height of the January 2021 stock rise. At the time, Robinhood stated that the trading restrictions were risk management decisions to protect the firm and its clearinghouses. After Robinhood announced the restrictions, the prices of Gamestop (NYSE: GME), AMC (NYSE: AMC), Nokia (NYSE: NOK), Blackberry (NYSE: BB), Koss (NYSE: KOSS), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), and Naked Brand (NASDAQ: NAKD) spiraled downward.

Former and current customers of Robinhood who have losses exceeding $100,000 resulting from the inability to place a sell order or to close a position in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, Blackberry, Koss, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Naked Brand on Robinhood’s platform in January 2021, and who have information relating to the trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood on their accounts, are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes here.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $225 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/klaymantoskes-is-pursuing-arbitration-for-robinhood-financial-trading-restrictions/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 826 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 541 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 885 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 108 M 14 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 68,1%
