S&P Global Cuts Paramount Credit Rating Into Junk Territory

The ratings company cut Paramount Global to BB-plus from BBB-minus, citing continuing cord cutting and elevated investments required to support the buildout of streaming services.

Amazon Invests $2.75 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

The tech giant's total stake has grown to $4 billion, its largest investment in another company.

Disney Settles with DeSantis Over Florida Tax District

The entertainment giant has been in a long-running fight with the Republican governor over laws targeting a tax district that covers the land that houses Walt Disney World.

Robinhood's stock jumps after company launches first credit card

The Robinhood Gold Card is aimed at Robinhood Gold members - a subscription product offering premium services for a fee - and has no annual fee or transaction fees, but comes with a 3% cash back on all categories.

BYD's Rise Challenges Tesla-And Its Valuation

BYD and Tesla have a lot in common these days-except in terms of market value, where the U.S. company is roughly seven times as big.

Kimberly Clark Reorganizes, Setting Long-Term Growth Targets

The maker of Kleenex is aiming for adjusted EPS to grow in the mid-to-high single digits over the long term.

VIP Programs Offered by Online Gambling Companies Draw Federal Scrutiny

Following a WSJ report, Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked FanDuel, DraftKings and other companies how they target big spenders and VIPs.

Carnival Warns of Profit Hit From Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The cruise operator said it expects the disruption to hit annual adjusted earnings by as much as $10 million.

Lands' End's stock rallies as retailer posts stronger-than-expected sales

Shares of Lands' End surpassed the $10 mark for the first time since August 2023.

Apple Turns to Longtime Steve Jobs Disciple to Defend Its 'Walled Garden'

Former Chief Marketing Officer Phil Schiller has frequently made it clear that Apple doesn't intend to yield to developer criticism.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-24 1515ET