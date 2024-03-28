Discover Financial CEO Michael Rhodes Resigns

Discover said Michael Rhodes is resigning as CEO and president of the company, shortly after taking over both positions. Rhodes has been tapped as CEO of Ally Financial.

Chemours Responds to Regulators, Prosecutors About Internal Audit

In its annual filing the company said that its lack of internal control was partially a result of senior management failing to set an appropriate tone, specifically related to the delayed payments.

Amazon Invests an Additional $2.75 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

The tech giant's total stake has grown to $4 billion, its largest investment in another company.

S&P Global Cuts Paramount Credit Rating Into Junk Territory

The ratings company cut Paramount Global to BB-plus from BBB-minus, citing continuing cord cutting and elevated investments required to support the buildout of streaming services.

Disney Succumbs to DeSantis in Fight Over Florida Tax District

The Republican governor says the truce vindicates the state, while the entertainment company views the agreement as serving the interests of all parties.

Walmart to Refile Vizio Paperwork

The retail giant expects to refile the paperwork on Friday to give antitrust agencies more time to review the $2.3 billion deal.

Robinhood's stock jumps after company launches first credit card

The Robinhood Gold Card is aimed at Robinhood Gold members - a subscription product offering premium services for a fee - and has no annual fee or transaction fees, but comes with a 3% cash back on all categories.

BYD's Rise Challenges Tesla-And Its Valuation

BYD and Tesla have a lot in common these days-except in terms of market value, where the U.S. company is roughly seven times as big.

Kimberly Clark Reorganizes, Setting Long-Term Growth Targets

The maker of Kleenex is aiming for adjusted EPS to grow in the mid-to-high single digits over the long term.

VIP Programs Offered by Online Gambling Companies Draw Federal Scrutiny

Following a WSJ report, Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked FanDuel, DraftKings and other companies how they target big spenders and VIPs.

