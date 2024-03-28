Discover Financial CEO Michael Rhodes Resigns

Discover said Michael Rhodes is resigning as CEO and president of the company, shortly after taking over both positions. Rhodes has been tapped as CEO of Ally Financial.

Bain Capital Elevates David Gross as Part of Leadership Transition

Co-Managing Partner Jonathan Lavine will assume the role of chair starting Monday.

Robinhood's stock jumps after company launches first credit card

The Robinhood Gold Card is aimed at Robinhood Gold members - a subscription product offering premium services for a fee - and has no annual fee or transaction fees, but comes with a 3% cash back on all categories.

Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000

Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $74,000 two weeks ago before cryptos suffered a correction.

KuCoin and Its Founders Face Criminal Charges Over Money-Laundering Violations

U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal charges against KuCoin and two of its founders, accusing the global cryptocurrency exchange of violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws.

The Crypto Reboot That Wasn't: Why 'FTX 2.0' Floundered

Creditors say FTX's post-chapter 11 management team missed an opportunity to create a valuable business from the ashes of the cryptocurrency exchange.

How Clean-Energy Investors Tame Emerging-Market Risks

Concerns about the risks tied to developing regions prevent many clean-energy investors from putting proportionally more money into those markets, but amplify potential returns for those who do, several investment firm executives said Tuesday.

UBS, Apollo Complete Securitization Unit Deal

UBS and Apollo Global Management have finalized a deal to offload Credit Suisse's former securitized products business, as the Swiss bank continues its integration after the takeover.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on muni-bond ETFs, fixed-income ETFs, U.S. municipal bonds, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Visa, Mastercard Agree to Lower Swipe Fees

The card networks would cap credit-card interchange fees for five years as part of a settlement with merchants.

