  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
8.000 USD   +0.25%
06/24ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD
BU
06/24ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24U.S. congressional panel calls for new trading rules after 'meme-stock' saga
RE
ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

06/24/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD).

During its July 2021 Initial Public Offering (IPO), the Company touted its significant growth, quality execution, high security standards, and commitment to providing users with a highly accessible and safe trading experience. In October 2021, the Company disclosed a range of negative financial and operational results, covering the same period that its IPO was held, including declines in total net revenue, monthly active users, funded accounts, assets under custody, and average revenue per user, among other things. Then, on November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had experienced a “data security incident” on November 3rd in which hackers were able to gain access to certain personal information of roughly 7 million users.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Robinhood’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Robinhood’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Robinhood shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hood/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
