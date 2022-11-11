Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
10.47 USD   +12.94%
11/11Robinhood Investigation Initiated By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD
PR
11/11FTX Fiasco Could Hurt Robinhood, Silvergate, Morgan Stanley Says as Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
MT
11/11Crypto Firms, Retail Investors to be Under 'Strain' on Falling Prices But Risks Remain Unclear, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

11/11/2022 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD).  

In December 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined the Company's predecessor, Robinhood Financial LLC, $65 million for allegedly failing to disclose its use of payment for order flow to customers between 2015 and late 2018. Soon after, users of Robinhood Financial sued it for, among other things, allegedly misleading and luring unsuspecting consumers to execute inferior market trades on the platform under the guise of "commission free" trading, while in fact the Company's effectively charged backdoor commission fees to its clients' orders via the use of Payment For Order Flow ("PFOF"). Following the Company's July 2021 Initial Public Offering, it was added to the lawsuit as a defendant. Recently, the Court presiding over the case denied the defendants' motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Robinhood's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Robinhood shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hood/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robinhood-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-robinhood-markets-inc---hood-301676002.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
11/11Robinhood Investigation Initiated By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an..
PR
11/11FTX Fiasco Could Hurt Robinhood, Silvergate, Morgan Stanley Says as Crypto Exchange Fil..
MT
11/11Crypto Firms, Retail Investors to be Under 'Strain' on Falling Prices But Risks Remain ..
MT
11/11Crypto stocks slide as FTX prepares for bankruptcy proceedings
RE
11/11PUMP / DUMP #50 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
11/10Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto
RE
11/10Global markets live: Rivian Automative, Beyond Meat, Eli Lilly, Appl..
MS
11/10Inflation data brings good news
MS
11/10Robinhood Has No Direct Exposure to FTX, Chief Executive Vlad Tenev Says
MT
11/10Robinhood has no direct exposure to FTX, says CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations