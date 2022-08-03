Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
News
Summary
HOOD
US7707001027
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
(HOOD)
08/03/2022
04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
10.31
USD
+11.70%
05:42p
Robinhood markets inc ceo says tesla to become our first partne…
RE
05:29p
Robinhood markets inc ceo says no plans of getting acquired by…
RE
05:17p
Robinhood markets inc - ceo says our customers have less money…
RE
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC CFO SAYS OVERALL CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS…
08/03/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC CFO SAYS OVERALL CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS LOWER RIGHT NOW - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
05:42p
Robinhood markets inc ceo says tesla to become our first partne…
RE
05:29p
Robinhood markets inc ceo says no plans of getting acquired by…
RE
05:17p
Robinhood markets inc - ceo says our customers have less money…
RE
04:56p
U.S. SEC probing Robinhood compliance with short selling rules -filing
RE
04:43p
Sec has asked robinhood about trade reporting in connection with…
RE
04:40p
U.s. securities and exchange commission has been probing robinho…
RE
04:05p
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03:54p
Financials Up on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:33p
SECTOR UPDATE
: Financial Stocks Still Adding to Wednesday Gains
MT
01:02p
SECTOR UPDATE
: Financial Stocks Posting Strong Gains in Mid-Week Trade
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
06:13a
Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Robinhood Markets to $10 From $11, Maintains Neut..
MT
08/01
KeyBanc Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $11 From $12, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
07/19
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $11 from $14, Keeps Equalweig..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 359 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 102 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
4 627 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-7,44x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
8 106 M
8 106 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,56x
EV / Sales 2023
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
3 900
Free-Float
68,3%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
9,23 $
Average target price
11,18 $
Spread / Average Target
21,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick
Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard
Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher
Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
-48.03%
8 106
INTUIT INC.
-30.51%
126 080
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
-5.37%
62 126
ADYEN N.V.
-24.29%
55 264
WORLDLINE
-11.73%
12 400
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
-72.01%
8 063
