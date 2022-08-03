Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
10.31 USD   +11.70%
05:42pRobinhood markets inc ceo says tesla to become our first partne…
RE
05:29pRobinhood markets inc ceo says no plans of getting acquired by…
RE
05:17pRobinhood markets inc - ceo says our customers have less money…
RE
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC CFO SAYS OVERALL CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS…

08/03/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC CFO SAYS OVERALL CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS LOWER RIGHT NOW - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 359 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 102 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 106 M 8 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 68,3%
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Average target price 11,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-48.03%8 106
INTUIT INC.-30.51%126 080
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.37%62 126
ADYEN N.V.-24.29%55 264
WORLDLINE-11.73%12 400
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-72.01%8 063