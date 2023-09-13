Robinhood Markets, Inc. and consolidated subisdiaries Monthly Metrics Report for August 2023 (unaudited) 2022 2023 Change Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Mo Yr (M - in millions, B - in billions) User Growth (M) Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) 22.9 22.9 22.9 22.9 23.0 23.0 23.0 23.1 23.1 23.1 23.1 23.2 23.2 23.2 0% 1% Engagement (M) Monthly Active Users (MAU) 13.2 13.3 12.2 12.5 12.5 11.4 12.0 12.0 11.8 11.5 10.6 10.8 11.0 10.6 -4% -20% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $74.6 $71.0 $64.6 $70.2 $70.2 $62.2 $74.7 $74.7 $78.4 $77.4 $81.8 $88.8 $94.5 $89.7 -5% 26% Net Deposits $0.7 $0.8 $1.3 $1.6 $1.7 $1.6 $1.4 $1.5 $1.5 $1.4 $1.6 $1.0 $1.4 $1.6 N/M N/M Trading Trading Days (equities and options) 20 23 21 21 21 21 20 19 23 19 22 21 20 23 15% 0% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $48.8 $66.0 $46.5 $46.7 $44.7 $38.6 $46.0 $57.3 $56.8 $38.9 $49.4 $66.9 $69.2 $59.8 -14% -9% Options contracts (M) 67.0 89.9 78.2 78.7 81.8 75.3 82.9 89.4 100.1 75.3 97.5 110.5 106.1 107.3 1% 19% Crypto ($B) $5.5 $5.3 $3.6 $3.5 $5.7 $1.9 $3.7 $3.5 $3.9 $3.7 $2.1 $3.3 $3.4 $2.2 -35% -58% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.3 1.6 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.5 -12% -6% Options 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 -14% 0% Crypto 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0% -33% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B) Margin Book $4.0 $4.2 $4.1 $3.8 $3.5 $3.1 $3.0 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $3.1 $3.3 $3.4 $3.5 3% -17% Total Cash Sweep $2.5 $2.6 $3.0 $3.8 $5.0 $5.8 $7.1 $8.0 $8.9 $9.6 $11.2 $11.9 $12.7 $13.3 5% 412% Gold N/A N/A $1.5 $2.5 $3.9 $4.8 $6.0 $7.1 $8.0 $8.8 $10.4 $11.1 $11.9 $12.6 6% N/A Non-Gold N/A N/A $1.5 $1.4 $1.1 $1.0 $1.1 $1.0 $0.9 $0.8 $0.8 $0.8 $0.8 $0.7 -13% N/A See the following page for definitions and additional information. 2023 Product Progress Announcements 1/17 - Robinhood Announces Sherwood Media, LLC 2/7 - Earn 4.15% APY with Robinhood Gold 3/1 - Robinhood Wallet is now available to all iOS customers globally 3/22 - Earn 4.4% APY with Robinhood Gold 4/27 - Introducing Robinhood Connect, Simplifying Access to Web3 5/3 - Earn 4.65% APY with Robinhood Gold 5/10 - The Robinhood 24 Hour Market is Here 6/22 - Robinhood Signs Agreement to Acquire X1 7/26 - Earn 4.9% APY with Robinhood Gold 8/2 - Introducing 3% IRA match for Robinhood Gold Customers 8/30 - Robinhood Wallet Adds Support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and Enables Ethereum Swaps

Disclosures Monthly Metric Reports Monthly Metrics Reports ("Reports") provide certain limited purpose monthly statistical and operational results of Robinhood Markets, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("we," "Robinhood," or the "Company"). This Report is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K, which are available on the Financials tab of our Investor Relations website at investors.robinhood.com. We intend to make these Reports available on a regular basis on the "Overview" tab of our Investor Relations website. We expect Reports regarding each of the first two months of each fiscal quarter to be available around the middle of the following month. We expect the Report for the third month of each fiscal quarter to be available shortly after our quarterly earnings are announced regarding such completed quarter. If you would like to sign up to receive an email alert whenever a new Report is available, please visit the Resources tab of our Investor Relations website. We use the "Overview" tab of our Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and our Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information. Additional Information The information in this Report is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the quarter, as reported in our quarterly and annual filings with the SEC, might vary from the information in this Report. Monthly percentage change represents the most recent calendar month as compared to the immediately preceding calendar month. Yearly percentage change represents the most recent calendar month as compared to the same month of the prior year.

Definitions Net Cumulative Funded Accounts or NCFA: We define Net Cumulative Funded Accounts as New Funded Accounts less Churned Accounts plus Resurrected Accounts (each as defined below). We define a "New Funded Account" as a Robinhood Account into which the user makes an initial deposit, money transfer or asset transfer, of any amount during the relevant period. We define a "Robinhood Account" as a unique log-in that provides the account user access to any and all of the Robinhood products offered on our platform. An account is considered a "Churned Account" if it was ever a New Funded Account whose account balance (measured as the fair value of assets in the account less any amount due from the user and excluding certain Company-initiated Credits) drops to or below zero for at least 45 consecutive calendar days. "Company-initiated Credits" are amounts that are deposited into a Robinhood Account by the Company with no action taken by the user. Examples of Company-initiated Credits excluded for purposes of identifying Churned Accounts and Resurrected Accounts are price correction credits, related interest adjustments, and fee adjustments. Negative balances typically result from Fraudulent Deposit Transactions (as defined below) and unauthorized debit card use, and less often, from margin loans. "Fraudulent Deposit Transactions" occur when users initiate deposits into their accounts, make trades on our platform using a short-term extension of credit from us, and then repatriate or reverse the deposits, resulting in a loss to us of the credited amount. An account is considered a "Resurrected Account" in a stated period if it was a Churned Account as of the end of the immediately preceding period and its balance (excluding certain Company-initiated Credits) rises above zero. Monthly Active Users ("MAU"): We define MAUs as the number of unique Robinhood Accounts who meet one of the following criteria at any point during a specified calendar month: a) executes a debit card transaction, b) transitions between two different screens on a mobile device while logged into their Robinhood Account or c) loads a page in a web browser while logged into their Robinhood Account. A user need not satisfy these conditions on a recurring monthly basis or have a funded account to be included in MAU. We utilize MAU to measure how many customers interact with our products and services during a given month. MAU does not measure the frequency or duration of the interaction, but we consider it a useful indicator for engagement. Additionally, MAUs are positively correlated with, but are not indicative of, the performance of revenue and other key performance indicators. Assets Under Custody ("AUC"): We define AUC as the sum of the fair value of all equities, options, cryptocurrency and cash held by users in their accounts, net of receivables from users, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis. Net Deposits and net market gains (losses) drive the change in AUC in any given period. Net Deposits: We define Net Deposits as all cash deposits and asset transfers received from customers, net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, and other assets transferred out of our platform (assets transferred in or out include debit card transactions, Automated Customer Account Transfer Service transfers, and custodial crypto wallet transfers) for a stated period.