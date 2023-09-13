Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company's platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.