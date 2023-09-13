Robinhood August 2023 Monthly Metrics Dashboard (1 of 2)
Net Cumulative Funded Accounts
Assets Under Custody
(Millions)
(Billions)
MoM
YoY
+30K
+330K
Net Deposits
Cash Sweep
(Billions)
(Billions)
LTM
Net Deposits
$17.6B
LTM
Growth
+25%
Cash Sweep
MoM YoY
(5%) +26%
MoM
YoY
+5%
+412%
+6%
(13%)
For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com. The information in this release is unaudited.
Robinhood August 2023 Monthly Metrics Dashboard (2 of 2)
Equity Notional Volumes
Option Contract Notional Volumes
(Billions)
(Contracts Millions)
MoM
YoY
+1%
+19%
MoM
YoY
(14%)
(9%)
Crypto Notional Volumes
Margin Balances
(Billions)
(Billions)
MoM YoY +3% (17%)
MoM YoY (35%) (58%)
For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com. The information in this release is unaudited.
