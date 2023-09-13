Robinhood August 2023 Monthly Metrics Dashboard (1 of 2)

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts

Assets Under Custody

(Millions)

(Billions)

MoM

YoY

+30K

+330K

Net Deposits

Cash Sweep

(Billions)

(Billions)

LTM

Net Deposits

$17.6B

LTM

Growth

+25%

Cash Sweep

MoM YoY

(5%) +26%

MoM

YoY

+5%

+412%

+6%

(13%)

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com. The information in this release is unaudited.

Robinhood August 2023 Monthly Metrics Dashboard (2 of 2)

Equity Notional Volumes

Option Contract Notional Volumes

(Billions)

(Contracts Millions)

MoM

YoY

+1%

+19%

MoM

YoY

(14%)

(9%)

Crypto Notional Volumes

Margin Balances

(Billions)

(Billions)

MoM YoY +3% (17%)

MoM YoY (35%) (58%)

