Cash Sweep Balances at the end of August were $13.3 billion, up $0.6 billion (5%) from the end of July 2023.

Margin Balances at the end of August were $3.5 billion, up 3% from July 2023.

Trading Volumes in August were slightly higher for options and lower for equities and crypto compared to July 2023. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $59.8 billion (down 14%). Options Contracts Traded were 107.3 million (up 1%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $2.2 billion (down 35%).

Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of August were $89.7 billion, down 5% from July 2023. Net Deposits were $1.6 billion in August, translating to a 20% annualized growth rate relative to July 2023 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $17.6 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 25% relative to August 2022 AUC.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of August were 23.2 million, up approximately 30 thousand from July 2023

Net Deposits $1.6 $1.4 N/M $0.8 N/M Trading Trading Days (equities and options) 23 20 15% 23 0% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $59.8 $69.2 -14% $66.0 -9% Options contracts (M) 107.3 106.1 1% 89.9 19% Crypto ($B) $2.2 $3.4 -35% $5.3 -58% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 1.5 1.7 -12% 1.6 -6% Option 0.6 0.7 -14% 0.6 0% Crypto 0.2 0.2 0% 0.3 -33% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep Balances ($B) Margin Book $3.5 $3.4 3% $4.2 -17% Cash Sweep $13.3 $12.7 5% $2.6 412% Gold Cash Sweep $12.6 $11.9 6% N/A N/A Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.7 $0.8 -13% N/A N/A

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFAs) only includes unique customers and does not reflect existing customers opening multiple accounts.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

