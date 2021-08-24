Robinhood Markets : Australian regulator looks to amend payment for order flow curbs

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on
Wednesday proposed imposition of further restrictions on payment
for order flow (PFOF) practices to include arrangements between
non-market participant intermediaries.
The practice of PFOF involves retail brokers sending
customer orders to wholesale brokers rather than exchanges, for
a slightly better execution price, and accepting payments and
rebates from the wholesalers in return.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission's
(ASIC) move comes on the back of a retail trading frenzy in the
United States that thrust online brokerages such as Robinhood
Markets Inc into the mainstream.
The ASIC "has identified its rules do not deal with certain
PFOF scenarios... and proposes to close this regulatory gap," it
said https://bit.ly/3DinXub.
"Payment-for-order-flow arrangements create conflicts of
interest that can lead to poor client outcomes. It can also
negatively impact market liquidity and pricing," the regulator
added.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is already
scrutinizing PFOF over concerns it might incentivize brokers to
send customer orders to places that maximize their own profit,
rather than to places that would get their customers the best
execution, and other potential conflicts of interest.
The ASIC said it would seek feedback on its proposal until
Nov. 3.
