Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood Markets : Australian regulator looks to amend payment for order flow curbs

08/24/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday proposed imposition of further restrictions on payment for order flow (PFOF) practices to include arrangements between non-market participant intermediaries.

The practice of PFOF involves retail brokers sending customer orders to wholesale brokers rather than exchanges, for a slightly better execution price, and accepting payments and rebates from the wholesalers in return.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC) move comes on the back of a retail trading frenzy in the United States that thrust online brokerages such as Robinhood Markets Inc into the mainstream.

The ASIC "has identified its rules do not deal with certain PFOF scenarios... and proposes to close this regulatory gap," it said https://bit.ly/3DinXub.

"Payment-for-order-flow arrangements create conflicts of interest that can lead to poor client outcomes. It can also negatively impact market liquidity and pricing," the regulator added.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is already scrutinizing PFOF over concerns it might incentivize brokers to send customer orders to places that maximize their own profit, rather than to places that would get their customers the best execution, and other potential conflicts of interest.

The ASIC said it would seek feedback on its proposal until Nov. 3. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
08/24ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Australian regulator looks to amend payment for order flow c..
RE
08/24Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
RE
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Jumps After Several Wall Street Brokerages Initiate Coverage
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets With H..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Market..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : JPMorgan Starts Robinhood Markets at Underweight With $35 Pr..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Barclays Starts Robinhood Markets at Equal-Weight With $50 P..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Piper Sandler Starts Robinhood Markets at Neutral With $47 P..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : JMP Securities Starts Robinhood Markets at Market Outperform..
MT
08/23ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Citigroup Starts Robinhood Markets at Buy With $63 Price Tar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 979 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 015 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 242 M 42 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 49,38 $
Average target price 53,17 $
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%38 743
ADYEN N.V.41.92%96 601
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.33%80 096
WORLDLINE-4.94%24 743
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.93%20 039
STONECO LTD.-36.92%16 381