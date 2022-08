Aug 3 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc:

* CEO SAYS OUR CUSTOMERS HAVE LESS MONEY TO SPEND AS THEY EXPERIENCE RECESSION, BEAR MARKETS, HIGH INFLATION AND CRYPTO WINTER FOR THE FIRST TIME - CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS NO PLANS OF GETTING ACQUIRED BY FTX - CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS TESLA TO BECOME OUR FIRST PARTNER FOR OTWAY, A PRODUCT THAT ALLOWS PUBLIC COMPANIES TO IDENTIFY AND REWARD SHAREHOLDERS - CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS OVERALL CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS LOWER RIGHT NOW - CONF CALL