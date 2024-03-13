February 2024 Monthly Metrics Dashboard

Funded Customers

in millions

M/M Change

+130k

Y/Y Change

+550k

Assets Under Custody (AUC)

in billions

M/M Change

+16%

Y/Y Change

+59%

23.3

23.3

23.3

23.4

23.5

23.6

$118.7

23.2

23.2

23.2

23.1

23.1

23.1

23.1

23.0

$102.6

$102.4

$94.5

$94.4

$88.8

$89.7

$86.5

$78.4

$77.4

$81.8

$84.6

$74.7

$74.7

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24

Net Deposits

LTM

$21.6

in billions

LTM Growth Rate

29%

Annualized Growth Rate

$3.8

$3.6

$2.2

$1.4

$1.5

$1.5

$1.4

$1.6

$1.4

$1.6

$1.4

44%

$1.1

42%

$1.0

$1.0

27%

24%

24%

21%

25%

19%

20%

20%

28%

14%

16%

13%

Jan-23Feb-23

Mar-23

Apr-23

May-23Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23Sep-23

Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24

Feb-24

Cash Sweep Balances

in billions

Non-Gold Cash Sweep

Gold Cash Sweep

$16.4

$16.8

$18.1

$15.2

$13.6

$13.9

$11.9

$12.7

$13.3

$11.2

$9.6

$7.1

$8.0

$8.9

$15.7

$16.1

$17.4

$11.9

$12.6

$12.9

$13.2

$14.5

$11.1

$8.8

$10.4

$7.0

$8.0

$6.0

$0.8

$0.8

$0.8

$0.8

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7

$0.7

$1.1

$1.0

$0.9

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-23

-24

-24

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

M/M

Change

+8%

+8%

-

Y/Y

Change

+126%

+149%

(30%)

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com. The information in this release is unaudited.

1

February 2024 Monthly Metrics Dashboard (Continued)

Equity Notional Volumes

in billions

M/M Change

+36%

Y/Y Change

+41%

Options Contract Volumes

in millions of contracts

M/M Change

+12%

Y/Y Change

+33%

$80.9

119.1

$69.2

110.5

$66.9

100.1

106.1

107.3

104.5 106.2

$63.2

97.5

96.6

$57.3

$59.8

$59.3

89.4

95.3

$56.8

$50.8

$52.9

82.9

87.3

$46.0

$49.4

75.3

$38.9

$44.2

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24

Crypto Notional Volumes

in billions

M/M Change

+10%

Y/Y Change

+86%

Margin Book

in billions

M/M Change

+6%

Y/Y Change

+15%

$6.5

$6.5

$3.5

$3.6

$3.5

$3.5

$3.6

$3.8

$3.4

$3.4

$5.9

$3.3

$3.3

$3.0

$3.1

$3.1

$3.1

$3.7

$3.5

$3.9

$3.7

$3.4

$4.0

$3.3

$2.1

$2.2

$2.3

$1.2

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23

Jun-23Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23

Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24

Feb-24

Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23

Apr-23May-23Jun-23

Jul-23Aug-23Sep-23

Oct-23Nov-23Dec-23Jan-24Feb-24

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com. The information in this release is unaudited.

2

