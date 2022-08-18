Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
10.17 USD   -2.40%
04:06pRobinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2022 Operating Data
GL
08/16Digital Assets Firms Should Continue To Prioritize BSA/AML Compliance
AQ
08/16The Pursuit Of Robinhood Continues As Court Keeps Text Lawsuit Alive
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2022 Operating Data

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for July 2022:

  • Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of July were 22.9 Million, unchanged from the end of June 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of July were 13.2 Million, down 0.8 Million from the end of June 2022.
  • Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of July were $74.6 Billion, up 16% from the end of June 2022. Net Deposits were $0.7 Billion in July, translating to a 12% annualized growth rate relative to June 2022 Assets Under Custody, bringing the total over the last twelve months to $17.4B, which translates to an annual growth rate of 18% relative to July 2021 Assets Under Custody.
  • Total Trading Volumes in July were down slightly from June 2022. Equities were $49 Billion (down 3%), Option contracts were 67 Million (down 2%), and Cryptocurrencies were $6 Billion (down 1%).
 July 2022June 2022Change M/MJuly 2021Change Y/Y
(M - in millions, B - in billions)     
User Growth (M)     
Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA)22.922.90%22.42%
      
Engagement (M)     
Monthly Active Users (MAU)13.214.0-6%19.5-33%
      
Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B)     
Total AUC$74.6$64.216%$94.7-21%
      
Cumulative Net Deposits$83.8$83.11%$66.426%
Net Deposits$0.7$1.5N/M$0.7N/M
      
Trading     
Trading Days (equities and options)2021-5%21-5%
Total Trading Volumes     
Equity ($B)$49$50-3%$73-33%
Options contracts (M)6768-2%94-29%
Crypto ($B)$6$6-1%$13-59%




     
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)     
Equity DARTs1.31.5-11%2.3-40%
Option DARTs0.50.5-1%0.7-34%
Total DARTs (equities and options)1.82.0-9%3.0-38%
Crypto DARTs0.30.4-16%0.5-44%
      
Margin ($B)     
Margin Book$4.0$4.1-4%$5.6-29%


For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media

press@robinhood.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
04:06pRobinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2022 Operating Data
GL
08/16Digital Assets Firms Should Continue To Prioritize BSA/AML Compliance
AQ
08/16The Pursuit Of Robinhood Continues As Court Keeps Text Lawsuit Alive
AQ
08/15Tiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
08/15Tiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
08/15ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Earn 1.5% Interest on Uninvested Brokerage Cash at Robinhood (Updated)
PU
08/15NY Department Of Financial Services Slaps $30 Million Fine On Robinhood's Crypto Platfo..
AQ
08/15ANSHU JAIN : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 365 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 200 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 173 M 9 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,42 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-41.33%9 173
INTUIT INC.-25.64%134 917
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.92%61 771
ADYEN N.V.-21.83%56 913
WORLDLINE-10.57%12 530
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-62.82%10 710