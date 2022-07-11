Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
8.340 USD   -7.33%
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022

07/11/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q2/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at https://investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at https://blog.robinhood.com/ and investors should routinely monitor these web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com 

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 477 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 282 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 847 M 7 847 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,00 $
Average target price 12,31 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-49.32%7 847
INTUIT INC.-36.75%114 752
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.53%57 378
ADYEN N.V.-36.42%46 324
WORLDLINE-28.20%10 068
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED18.75%7 558