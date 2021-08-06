Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood Markets : 'Meme' stock Robinhood jumps 10% in end to turbulent week

08/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rallied 10% on Friday after a roller-coaster week that has made the online brokerage among the hottest of so-called "meme" stock and added $18 billion to its value.

Robinhood, whose smartphone trading app has taken off this year along with a frenzy of trading by retail investors on Reddit, was last at $56.20, up almost 50% from the price in its initial public offer last week.

The company plans to announce its quarterly results on Aug. 18, Robinhood said in a press release on Friday.

Robinhood also said it does not expect that it will be in a position "to obtain a declaration of effectiveness" from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which would clear the way for certain shareholders to sell their holdings, until after it reports its quarterly results.

The stock stumbled in its first day on Wall Street before lifting off this week and surging as high as $85 on Wednesday, evocative of rallies in GameStop and AMC Entertainment that Robinhood trading helped fuel earlier this year.

At its market capitalization of over $47 billion, Robinhood is more valuable than companies, including Spotify Technology and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Retail investors made net purchases of $8 million worth of Robinhood shares on Thursday, according to Vanda Research, even as the stock tumbled 28% after a filing showed more than a dozen early investors could sell their stock over time.

On Friday, Robinhood was by far the most discussed stock on Reddit's wallstreetbets trading forum, with most comments reflecting positive sentiment, according to Swaggystocks.com, which tracks comments on Reddit.

Robinhood was traded more than any other stock on Fidelity's online brokerage, with buy orders outpacing sell orders by about 1.2 to 1, data on Fidelity's website showed on Friday.

Star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF now owns Robinhood shares worth about $275 million after its stake increased by about 24 thousand shares on Thursday, according to data on the fund's website. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 9.48% 56.0041 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.55% 47.205 Delayed Quote.17.68%
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
02:05pROBINHOOD MARKETS : 'Meme' stock Robinhood jumps 10% in end to turbulent week
RE
11:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
09:13aROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
09:01aROBINHOOD MARKETS : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 18, 2021; ..
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/05Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/05Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
RE
08/05Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
RE
08/05Nasdaq, S&P 500, set records as jobless claims decline
RE
08/05Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 189 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 916 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 594 M 42 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 50,97 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%42 594
ADYEN N.V.24.23%85 341
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.44%80 003
WORLDLINE-0.94%26 024
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.53%22 698
STONECO LTD.-31.61%17 757