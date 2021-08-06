Robinhood Markets : 'Meme' stock Robinhood jumps 10% in end to turbulent week

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc
rallied 10% on Friday after a roller-coaster week that has made
the online brokerage among the hottest of so-called "meme" stock
and added $18 billion to its value.
Robinhood, whose smartphone trading app has taken off this
year along with a frenzy of trading by retail investors on
Reddit, was last at $56.20, up almost 50% from the price in its
initial public offer last week.
The company plans to announce its quarterly results on Aug.
18, Robinhood said in a press release on Friday.
Robinhood also said it does not expect that it will be in a
position "to obtain a declaration of effectiveness" from the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which would clear the way
for certain shareholders to sell their holdings, until after it
reports its quarterly results.
The stock stumbled in its first day on Wall Street before
lifting off this week and surging as high as $85 on Wednesday,
evocative of rallies in GameStop and AMC Entertainment
that Robinhood trading helped fuel earlier this year.
At its market capitalization of over $47 billion, Robinhood
is more valuable than companies, including Spotify Technology
and Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Retail investors made net purchases of $8 million worth of
Robinhood shares on Thursday, according to Vanda Research, even
as the stock tumbled 28% after a filing showed more than a dozen
early investors could sell their stock over time.
On Friday, Robinhood was by far the most discussed stock on
Reddit's wallstreetbets trading forum, with most comments
reflecting positive sentiment, according to Swaggystocks.com,
which tracks comments on Reddit.
Robinhood was traded more than any other stock on Fidelity's
online brokerage, with buy orders outpacing sell orders by about
1.2 to 1, data on Fidelity's website showed on Friday.
Star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF now
owns Robinhood shares worth about $275 million after its stake
increased by about 24 thousand shares on Thursday, according to
data on the fund's website.
