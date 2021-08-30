Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
Robinhood Markets : SEC chairman says ban of payment for order flow 'on the table' - Barron's

08/30/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks during an interview with Reuters in London

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said a full ban of the controversial payment for order flow (PFOF) practice is "on the table," financial newspaper Barron's reported on Monday, citing an interview.

SEC staff is reviewing the practice and could come out with proposals in the coming months, the report https://www.barrons.com/articles/sec-chairman-says-banning-payment-for-order-is-on-the-table-51630350595?mod=hp_LEAD_2 said.

Gensler has in the past been critical of the PFOF practice, whereby wholesale market makers pay broker-dealers to send them client orders which they execute on their own trading platform or a third-party platform. He has said the practice raises several conflict-of-interest questions.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday.

Shares of app-based retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which relied on PFOF for more than three-quarters of its revenue in the first quarter, closed down about 7%.

In an emailed response to Reuters, a Robinhood spokesperson pointed to its chief financial officer's earlier remarks that the company would defend its customers and ensure it does not put up barriers that keep people out.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 979 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 015 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37 332 M 37 332 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 78,4%
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,87 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%40 095
ADYEN N.V.43.07%97 870
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.10%79 429
WORLDLINE-5.75%24 654
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.00%19 932
STONECO LTD.-38.50%15 969