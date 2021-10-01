Robinhood Markets : What to watch for in the U.S. SEC's GameStop report

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission plans to soon release its long-awaited report on the
GameStop trading saga and it could have implications for
brokerages, wholesale market makers, exchanges, and retail
investors.
The SEC report is expected to address the issues around the
market chaos in late January when a flood of trading through
commission-free retail brokerages drove shares in GameStop Corp
and other popular "meme stocks" to extreme highs,
squeezing hedge funds that had bet against them.
Amid the intense volatility, several brokerages restricted
trading in the affected stocks, curbing the rally, infuriating
retail traders and rattling market confidence.
Here are some topics the SEC has said it is scrutinizing:
THE GAMIFICATION OF TRADING
SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said the "gamification of
trading" by commission-free retail brokerages is a growing
concern because it could encourage more trading than is in
investors' best interests.
Gensler highlighted retail brokerages' use of artificial
intelligence, predictive data analytics, and machine learning to
push customized products to their customers and boost revenues.
In March, brokerage Robinhood Markets scrapped the
use of confetti animation on its trading app that had marked
users' first trades, among other changes, following criticism
from politicians and regulators.
PAYMENT FOR ORDER FLOW
Gensler has been critical of payment for order flow (PFOF),
the practice of retail brokers, like Robinhood or Charles Schwab
Corp, sending most of their customers' orders to
wholesale market makers rather than to exchanges, in return for
payments.
Gensler has said PFOF raises potential conflicts and has
questioned https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-global-exchange-fintech-2021-06-09
whether brokers are incentivized to encourage their customers
to trade more frequently to maximize the payments.
PFOF proponents say it is a major reason most brokerages
were able to stop charging trading commissions, which helped
fuel retail trading boom. The majority of Robinhood's revenue
comes from PFOF.
PFOF defenders say it benefits retail traders because
wholesale brokers execute their trades at the best prices found
on exchanges or better.
But Gensler has said that because so many trades are now
executed away from exchanges, where stock prices are formed, the
best prices shown on exchanges may not accurately reflect market
sentiment, causing wider bid-ask spreads to the detriment of all
investors.
MARKET MAKER CONCENTRATION
The GameStop saga highlighted the small number of
market-makers that dominate the retail market, with Citadel
Securities executing around 37% of all U.S.-listed retail volume
https://www.citadelsecurities.com/products/equities-and-options.
That could pose competition issues, Gensler has said.
EXCHANGE PRICING
Nearly half of all trades are executed away from exchanges.
That is partly due to rules that allow market makers to offer
fractional sub-penny price improvement on bids and offers,
whereas exchanges have to quote in pennies, which Gensler has
said has created an unleveled playing field.
The "sub-penny rule" that limits exchanges to penny quotes
was enacted in 2005 over concerns that if smaller pricing
increments were allowed, sophisticated traders might use them to
jump ahead of retail orders.
CLEARINGHOUSES AND SETTLEMENT TIMES
January's massive volatility in "meme" stocks prompted the
post-trade clearinghouse that guarantees trades to demand
billions of dollars in extra collateral from retail trading
platforms.
In response, several brokers restricted trading in the
affected stocks, sparking speculation on Reddit's WallStreetBets
forum that the brokers were protecting hedge funds that stood to
lose out if the shares rose.
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has argued the problem was largely
due the two-day time period it takes to settle a trade, and if
settlements were in real time, collateral would not have been an
issue.
Gensler has indicated https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/gensler-global-exchange-fintech-2021-06-09
he is in favor of shortening the settlement cycle.
SHORT SELLING DISCLOSURES
Most of the stocks in the GameStop saga were heavily shorted
- a strategy used to bet a stock price will fall - with more
than 140% short interest in GameStop, implying that more shares
were shorted than available to trade.
That is possible on paper because when shares are borrowed
to short and then sold back into the market, the new owner of
the shares has no idea they are on the other side of a short
sale, and can lend them out, just as the previous owner did.
Gensler has said he considering greater disclosure around
short selling and securities lending.
(Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Nick Zieminski)