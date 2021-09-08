Robinhood Markets : to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on
Wednesday it would roll out crypto recurring investments,
allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with
as little as $1 on a schedule of their choice.
"The crypto markets can be volatile due to the nature of the
industry. Investing on a recurring basis can help you focus on
long-term growth, reduce risk, and reduce the stress of timing
the markets," the online brokerage said in a blog post https://blog.robinhood.com.
The new feature allows customers to buy crypto currencies on
a daily, weekly, or a monthly schedule.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)