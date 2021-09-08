Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood Markets : to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog

09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as $1 on a schedule of their choice.

"The crypto markets can be volatile due to the nature of the industry. Investing on a recurring basis can help you focus on long-term growth, reduce risk, and reduce the stress of timing the markets," the online brokerage said in a blog post https://blog.robinhood.com.

The new feature allows customers to buy crypto currencies on a daily, weekly, or a monthly schedule.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
01:32pROBINHOOD MARKETS : to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog
RE
09/01ROBINHOOD MARKETS PLANS EARLY DEPOSI : Bloomberg
MT
09/01Wall Street Set for Narrow Gains, ADP Payrolls Miss Estimates
MT
09/01Star stock-picker Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million
RE
09/01ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Says Filing for Potential Share Resale on Behalf of Sharehol..
MT
09/01ROBINHOOD MARKETS : says SEC reviewing share sale filing
RE
09/01Robinhood Markets, Inc. Files Amendment to Resale Registration Statement
GL
09/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, PayPal, Volkswagen, Holcim, Apple....
08/31Downward Pressure on Money-Market Rates Continues; Delta Variant Hits China S..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 991 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 013 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 223 M 36 223 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,13 $
Average target price 53,08 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%36 223
ADYEN N.V.40.05%96 202
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.12%77 662
WORLDLINE-9.22%23 846
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.46%19 607
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED147.41%16 602