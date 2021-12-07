Robinhood files to terminate share sale from backers

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc
said on Tuesday it was seeking a termination of the
resale of its common shares by certain investors including
affiliates of venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and
Ribbit.
Shares in the Menlo Park-based company were up 2.9% at
$23.39 in extended trading.
Robinhood said it had been under a contractual obligation to
let those early shareholders exit some of their stake but was
now seeking a termination as the obligation had expired.
In a regulatory filing in August, Robinhood had registered
for the sale of nearly 98 million shares by early shareholders
including ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures, and noted that it
would not receive any of the proceeds.
That had angered some retail investors, who groused in
online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)