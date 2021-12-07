Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
Robinhood files to terminate share sale from backers

12/07/2021 | 05:53pm EST
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it was seeking a termination of the resale of its common shares by certain investors including affiliates of venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Ribbit.

Shares in the Menlo Park-based company were up 2.9% at $23.39 in extended trading.

Robinhood said it had been under a contractual obligation to let those early shareholders exit some of their stake but was now seeking a termination as the obligation had expired.

In a regulatory filing in August, Robinhood had registered for the sale of nearly 98 million shares by early shareholders including ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures, and noted that it would not receive any of the proceeds.

That had angered some retail investors, who groused in online forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 807 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 551 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 541 M 19 541 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 68,1%
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,90 $
Average target price 42,67 $
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%18 828
INTUIT INC.70.58%182 739
ADYEN N.V.22.55%81 468
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-24.34%65 175
WORLDLINE-41.90%15 327
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.0.54%10 587