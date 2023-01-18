Advanced search
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:39 2023-01-18 pm EST
9.285 USD   -2.47%
Robinhood must face customers' lawsuit alleging it hid trading costs

01/18/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Robinhood Markets Inc must face a lawsuit by customers who accused the online trading platform of fraudulently concealing their actual trading costs while promising "commission free" trades.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, said customers in the proposed class action had standing to sue over securities they bought and sold on Robinhood's platform.

Robinhood was accused of concealing how its business relied heavily on "payment for order flow," with the Menlo Park, California-based company collecting "unusually high" fees from outside broker-dealers who processed customer trades.

Customers led by Ji Kwon, a Californian, said they ultimately bore these costs and often got worse prices on trades than if they had gone to rivals that charged commissions.

They said this "materially undermined" Robinhood's duty to provide the best prices and execution on trades.

Citing a recent ruling by the federal appeals court in Manhattan, Robinhood said the case should be dismissed because customers did not allege any misstatements about the issuers of their securities.

But the judge rejected that argument in a Jan. 11 decision allowing investors to sue luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc and said the same reasoning applied.

Robinhood and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proposed class includes U.S. users of Robinhood from Sept. 1, 2016 to June 16, 2020 who placed trades where the company received payment for order flow.

The case is In re Robinhood Order Flow Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-09328. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCID GROUP, INC. 1.17% 8.15 Delayed Quote.17.86%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -2.00% 9.325 Delayed Quote.16.95%
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 369 M - -
Net income 2022 -986 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 442 M 8 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 78,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,52 $
Average target price 11,58 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.16.95%8 442
INTUIT INC.1.03%109 617
ADYEN N.V.7.20%46 222
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.80%42 373
WORLDLINE13.36%12 603
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.19.00%9 315