Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39 2022-08-02 am EDT
8.985 USD   -0.61%
10:22aRobinhood's crypto arm fined $30 million by New York State's financial regulator
RE
08/01KeyBanc Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $11 From $12, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/29ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robinhood's crypto arm fined $30 million by New York State's financial regulator

08/02/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

(Reuters) - New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood Markets Inc $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules.

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Tuesday that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks.

The online trading app has been at the center of several regulatory probes, including those sparked by last year's frenzy in meme stocks.

"We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final," Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood, said on Tuesday.

The company has made "significant progress" in building its legal, compliance and cybersecurity programs, Crumpton added.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood Crypto would also be required to retain an independent consultant to evaluate its compliance practices, the NYDFS said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
10:22aRobinhood's crypto arm fined $30 million by New York State's financial regulator
RE
08/01KeyBanc Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $11 From $12, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
07/29ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07/29FACTBOX : Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown
RE
07/20ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Options Trading in Cash Accounts is Now Available at Robinhood
PU
07/19Morgan Stanley Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $11 from $14, Keeps Equalweig..
MT
07/15Netflix back up after streaming issues
RE
07/13Deutsche Bank Securities Adjusts Robinhood Markets' Price Target to $8 From $9, Reitera..
MT
07/12JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Robinhood Markets to $28 From $36, Reiterates Ma..
MT
07/11Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 449 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 881 M 7 881 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,04 $
Average target price 11,32 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-49.10%7 881
INTUIT INC.-30.28%126 500
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-5.37%62 795
ADYEN N.V.-23.92%55 952
WORLDLINE-12.45%12 392
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-72.98%7 782