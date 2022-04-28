Robinhood shares fall after retail broker posts drop in revenue, users

April 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Robinhood Markets Inc
, the brokerage at the center of last year's retail
trading frenzy, slipped to a record low on Thursday after it
posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue and a decline in
monthly active users.
Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based firm dropped more
than 12% to $8.83 in extended trading following the results. The
shares, which have lost more than 43% of their market value so
far this year, were sold in its IPO last July for $38 apiece.
"For most of our history, Robinhood has operated in a period
of low interest rates, low inflation and rising markets. Our
customers are now experiencing all three of these trends going
in the opposite direction, perhaps for the first time in their
lives," said Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev on a
call with analysts.
Trading volumes have eased from last year's frenetic pace
when retail investors used the platform to pump money into
shares of so-called meme stocks including GameStop and
AMC Entertainment.
Robinhood said on Tuesday it was laying off about 9% of its
full-time employees, adding rapid headcount growth had led to
some duplicate roles and job functions.
"We're moving back to being a more lean company with a
leaner operating model, starting with the reduction in force
that we announced earlier this week," said Chief Financial
Officer Jason Warnick on a call with reporters.
High-growth technology stocks have come under pressure this
year as the poor performance of shares and falling analyst
confidence sours investor sentiment.
Common with other high-growth tech firms, Robinhood has yet
to turn a profit since its market debut. The company reported a
net loss of $392 million or $0.45 per share in the three months
ended March. A year earlier, which was before its IPO, it
company posted net loss of $1.4 billion or $6.26 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a net loss of $0.36 per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total net revenues decreased to $299 million, compared with
$522 million a year earlier.
Robinhood's monthly active users fell 10% to 15.9 million
for March 2022, compared with 17.7 million for March 2021. The
company attributed the decline to users with lower balances.
Transaction-based revenue from cryptocurrencies, which has
been a boon for Robinhood in previous quarters, fell 39% to $54
million.
