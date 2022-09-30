Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
10.10 USD   +3.38%
05:31pRobinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program
RE
04:49pROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impairments (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:50aMarketScreener's World Press Review : September 30, 2022
MS
Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program

09/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August.

No employees were being laid off as a result of the closures, it disclosed in a regulatory filing.

The Menlo Park, California-based brokerage said it expects these additional office closures to result in restructuring charges of around $45 million and generate annual run-rate savings of about $4 million per quarter, between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2024.

Robinhood, which had already slashed 9% of its workforce in April, blaming some duplicate roles and job functions on the company's growth, said it was laying off about an additional 23% of its employees last month.

The trading platform played a central role in the retail-trading frenzy during the pandemic but it has posted declines in revenue in recent months as its customer base has been spooked by rising interest rates and decades-high inflation.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
