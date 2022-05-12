Log in
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/12 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.560 USD   +5.03%
05:42pRobinhood Markets Soars After Hours as Hong Kong Crypto Exchange CEO Acquires 7.6% Equity Stake for $648.3 Million
MT
05:40pCrypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
RE
05:28pSam Bankman-Fried and Emergent Fidelity Tech Report 7.6% Stake in Robinhood Markets
DJ
Sam Bankman-Fried and Emergent Fidelity Tech Report 7.6% Stake in Robinhood Markets

05/12/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
By Maria Armental


Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd. disclosed a roughly 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc. but said that at this point they don't intend to take any action on the investment, according to a securities filing.

Mr. Bankman-Fried and Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a company incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda, are among the largest investors in the platform that went public last year, according to FactSet.

Robinhood's stock closed Thursday up 5% at $8.56 and rose 31% to $11.20 in after-hours trading.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1727ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 521 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 105 M 7 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,15 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-54.11%7 105
INTUIT INC.-44.63%100 729
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.38%57 073
ADYEN N.V.-40.62%44 817
WORLDLINE-27.48%10 513
KAKAO PAY CORP.-50.77%9 467